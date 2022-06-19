IND vs SA: 'If You Try To Contain the Batters...' Yuzvendra Chahal's Perfect Plan for Chinnaswamy

India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was at the receiving end in Cuttack. Bhuvneshwar Kumar had bowled well to reduce to South Africa to a score of 29/3 and yet the hosts let the Proteas out of jail. The main culprits were India’s spinners like Axar Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal who had given away 68 runs combined and took just one wicket. Especially Dwaine Pretorious and Rassie Van der Dussen were round on the Indian spinners.

Chahal got his opportunity in the next game at Vizag where he picked up four wickets and that included the wickets of Pretorious and Rassie! Ahead of the series decider, Chahal who was the purple cap holder of this season at IPL, said that he would vary his pace to take full advantage of the conditions at Chinnaswamy.

“This is a very small ground and the ball travels a lot, so I try to vary my lengths. Batters prefer to score more sixes than fours at this venue. If you try to contain the batters here, you’ll definitely concede more runs,” said Chahal in a pre-match chat with the broadcasters.

In the first two matches of the series against South Africa, Chahal was far from his threatening self. But he turned a corner in Visakhapatnam and Rajkot, picking 3/20 and 2/21 respectively to play a hand in India’s bounceback in the five-match series. Chahal, who has picked six wickets in the series at an economy rate of 8.2, explained how he got back to his best bowling self.

“I was bowling a little bit quicker in the first two matches. Even my seam position was like a slider. Hence, even if it was a good delivery, it wasn’t turning as much. I then talked to the coaches and Rishabh (Pant, captain). So, I tried to change the seam position (in the last two games), and I tried to vary the angles too.”

Chahal signed off by expressing happiness about playing at Chinnaswamy after a long gap and was confident of India having the upper hand over South Africa in the series decider.

“For three years, a match (international) didn’t happen. I am very excited (to play at the Chinnaswamy) after a long time. Winning two matches on the bounce, you’ll definitely be confident as a side and it gives us a plus point ahead of the final match of the series.”

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here