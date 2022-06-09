IND vs SA: 'India Has Strong Batting, South Africa Will Have to Match That With Bowling'

The Indian team will take on South Africa in a five-match T20I series at home, with the first encounter scheduled to take place on June 9 in Delhi. India has chosen to rest several senior players following a hectic two-month IPL campaign. Skipper Rohit Sharma, former captain Virat Kohli and pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah have all been rested. KL Rahul and Kuldeep Yadav have also been sidelined due to injury. Meanwhile, South Africa will be competing with a full-strength squad which includes the likes of Kagiso Rabada, David Miller, Marco Jansen and Anrich Nortje. Kagiso Rabada will be the pace spearhead of the Proteas in the five-match T20I series. Recently, former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan opined that Rabada will be the key player for the South African team in the upcoming series. Zaheer noted on Cricbuzz that Rabada would pose a great challenge for the vaunted Indian batting unit.

“We’ve seen how Rabada has gone on about his business along with Quinton de Kock as well. Every time you talk about the team doing well here, they say bowlers win you games. So, South Africa will be expecting a lot from Rabada, continuing with his wicket-taking form. We know the Indian team is going to be strong with their batting lineup so, South Africa will be hoping that their bowling is equal to the challenge”, Zaheer was quoted as saying.

The27-year-old speedster was the highest wicket-taker among pacers in the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. Rabada took 23 wickets in 13 matches for the Punjab Kings and was one of the top performers of the season. South Africa would want that Rabada continues his rich vein of form in the T20I series against India.

Zaheer also backed Men in Blue to clinch the series, despite the absence of several senior players. Zaheer said, “As far as prediction is concerned, India head into the series as favourites, there is no doubt about it. The home advantage will be with them.”

