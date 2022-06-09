IND vs SA: India Have to Play Five Bowlers And Hardik Pandya as a Sixth Option - Ashish Nehra

Former pacer Ashish Nehra has advised the Indian team to not put pressure on Hardik Pandya for bowling four overs in every game. Hardik recently regained his fitness and led the Gujarat Titans to the IPL title in their first season itself. Nehra, who worked alongside Pandya as head coach in Gujarat, admitted that India need the services of Hardik the bowler in T20Is but wants the management to build him up slowly.

The Nehra-Pandya partnership did wonders in the recently concluded IPL as the duo also shared a great camaraderie. The flamboyant all-rounder proved his mettle with the bat in IPL 2022 as he promoted himself in the batting order to showcase his talent.

Nehra said that Pandya has all the credentials to fit into any format as a batter but in T20I he provides an added advantage if he handles the bowling as well.

“We always talk about Hardik Pandya, whether he will be able to bowl or not. See, what I think is that Pandya can fit into any format as a batsman; even in Test matches. But here, we are talking about T20s. If he bowls, it will obviously be beneficial for India,” Nehra said on Cricbuzz.

Nehra further advised Team India to use Hardik as a sixth bowling option and not put pressure on him for bowling four overs in every game.

“With India’s squad composition, they need Hardik Pandya because none of their top-order batters bowl. Hardik is used as a fifth-bowler quite often. If he’s fit, he should bowl, no doubt. But it would be better if Hardik plays without the constant pressure of bowling four overs every game. You have to play five bowlers and Hardik Pandya as a sixth bowler,” said Nehra.

The Gujarat Titans head coach said that Hardik has all the ability and skills to be the second or third bowler in the squad but looking at his injuries in recent time he wants India to manage his workload.

“See, I’m not saying Hardik can’t be the fifth bowler. With his skills, he can be your second or third bowler as well. But he has recently returned from injury, has played the entire IPL, so it would be better if you build him up slowly,” he concluded.

