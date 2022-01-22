IND vs SA: 'India Should Definitely Give These Players an Opportunity'-Gautam Gambhir Wants Bench Strength Tested

India slumped to series defeat as they went down by seven wickets in the second ODI in Paarl which meant that the three-match ODI series was now done and dusted with South Africa sealing it 2-0. The third and final match of the series will now be a dead rubber where India might want to experiment with its bench strength. At least former cricketers including Gautam Gambhir certainly feel so.

“Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Ravi Ashwin should be rested for the next match, and changes in the batting order aren’t needed. Jayant Yadav should be given a chance along with seamers like Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna. India need to develop their second-string team and gives chances to bowlers who can bowl above 140 kmph in South Africa,” Gambhir said on Star Sports.

Earlier India posted a total of 288 which South Africa chased down with ease. Openers Quinton de Kock (78) and Janneman Malan (91) made sure that they share a solid opening stand and bat India out of the match. A major reason for this was the Indian bowling unit not clicking at all. Gambhir said the time has come to give bowlers like Siraj, Saini to be given a chance, especially after the debacle.

“India have three-four options in their arsenal… Navdeep Saini, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj. India should definitely give these players an opportunity. The third and final game can be termed as a dead rubber and it’s a good chance for the team management to test its second string," said Gambhir on Star Sports in the post-match show.

Former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar also concurred with Gambhir, saying that India should lose heart as they are going through a ‘rebuilding phase.’

“It’s a rebuilding phase for the team. India should not get bogged down by the series defeat and think about the upcoming ones. Many people had written off Australia too before the T20 World Cup," added Bangar.

