IND vs SA: It'll be Tough to Drop Ravichandran Ashwin in South Africa, Claims Saba Karim

Former India wicketkeeper Saba Karim believes that it will be difficult to convince Ravichandran Ashwin if team management decides to play Ravindra Jadeja over him in the Test series against South Africa. Ashwin has performed exceedingly well in Test cricket at home but the team management has preferred Jadeja over him in overseas conditions in the past few series. Ashwin was named Player of the Series for taking 14 wickets during the recently-concluded India-New Zealand two-match Test series.

Karim feels that it will be a tough task for the management to convince Ashwin as they might need a different kind of communication for that.

“I’m sure the previous team management would also have tried their best to explain to Ravichandran Ashwin the reason for not picking him for the team’s overseas matches. But it is very difficult to convince Ashwin. A different kind of communication is needed to convince him. I’m confident that his management will surely communicate well if such decisions need to be taken yet again," Karim said on the Youtube channel Khelneeti.

Ashwin is the leading wicket-taker in 2021 so far with 52 wickets in 8 matches. The 36-year-old has also played a couple of valuable knocks this year with the bat too. He has scored 337 runs which include a century against England.

“Both performance and conditions matter a lot and you ought to play an in-form player. Ashwin is your premier spinner and it will be tough to drop him in South Africa," explained Karim.

The former wicketkeeper batter further talked about India’s standard template in overseas conditions and said India needs an all-rounder at number 7 who can both bat and bowl which is the reason why Jadeja is preferred. However, Karim claims that Ashwin should get a chance in South Africa as he has the ability to provide crucial breakthroughs.

“When out overseas in seaming conditions, then India’s template is to play with 5 bowlers with 4 seamers and 1 spinner. They need a good all-rounder at number 7, as they are playing with just 6 genuine batters. This is why Jadeja is preferred in overseas conditions. But I believe you need bowlers who can get you breakthroughs, which is why I feel Ashwin should get a chance in South Africa as well," Karim concluded.

