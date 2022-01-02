IND vs SA: It's Not Often You See All Batters Being Able to Convert Starts Into Big Score, Says Rahul Dravid

Head coach Rahul Dravid feels that the Indian batters were in good touch in the opening Test match against South Africa in Centurion but he would like them to convert the starts into a big score in Johannesburg. India registered a clinical 113-run win over South Africa to take 1-0 lead in the three-match series, however, apart from KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal, no Indian batter was able to cross the 50-run mark.

Rahul admitted the conditions in South Africa are difficult for batting, but he is hopeful that the second, as well as the third Test, will give a chance to the batters to step up and convert a good start into a big score.

“We would love to have more big scores from the batting line-up. But you never really are in such conditions and it’s not often that you see all batsmen being able to convert. We had (KL) Rahul being able to convert for us in the first innings, batted beautifully and really well. All of them batted well and looked really good in the time they had at the crease.

“Hopefully, this Test and the next one will probably be one of their opportunities to step up, play a big knock and convert one of those starts," said Dravid in the pre-match virtual press conference.

The head coach also gave his assessment on the first Test’s victory and he heaped huge praise on his bowlers for restricting the opposition to below 200 in both innings, while he wants his batters to learn from the mistakes and move forward.

“We had a really good Test match. The bowling was absolutely phenomenal. To get South Africa out twice below 200 is an absolutely great effort. I thought we batted really well on day one. To be 272/3 at the end of day one is something which doesn’t happen really often. We did really well there.

“Going ahead, we could have got more from 272/3 to being bowled for 327, that’s an area we would really like to improve. I thought we could have batted better in second innings as well. A good Test match but a few areas in which we can learn, improve and get better because we know we have to do in this game," he added.

Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane got off to a solid start in Centurion but failed to convert it into a big score after playing loose shots.

Dravid backed captain Kohli and Rahane to convert their starts into big scores after missing out on doing so in the series opener.

“It happens due to a variety of factors and happens to people when they play in various stages of their career when you play for a long period of time. There are phases in your career when you feel you are batting well but big scores don’t necessarily come. It happens to everyone, just that two-three of them are going through that phase at the same time."

The 48-year-old pointed the positive point after seeing them bat in practice sessions.

“The good and heartening point is they seem to be batting well, getting off to starts and they know to convert. It’s not like these guys don’t know how to get these hundreds or haven’t done it before. It’s just a matter of time. They are preparing, practising well and in really good space. As a coach, looking at them, watching them train and looking at the space they are in, I just feel that there could be some runs around the corner," he said.

