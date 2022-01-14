IND vs SA: Keegan Petersen Special Seals Series For South Africa in Cape Town

South Africa beat India by seven wickets to take the three match series 2-1. The loss rankles as India were clear favourites to lift the series 3-0 especially after beating South Africa in the first Test in Centurion. South Africa continued to chip away at India as they reached 171/3 by the time Lunch was taken on day 4 of the third Test match in Cape Town. India did manage to get the breakthrough when Shardul Thakur dismissed dangerman Keegan Petersen(82), but it came way too late. By this time Peterson and Rassie vd Dussen had shared a fifty-plus stand for the third wicket batting India almost out of the game.

India vs South Africa: Full Coverage | Photos | Schedule | Results

Earlier South Africa resumed from a total of 101/2, and survived some very good balls from the likes of Jasprit Bumrah to reach 150/2. The stand continued to frustrate India as the new man vd Dussen settled himself with ease. Meanwhile senior partner Peterson continued to punish anything bowled short with his superb back-foot play. It was a lot later that Thakur got one through his defence that India got the breakthrough with the score reading 155/3. Peterson batted really well as he survived the initial struggle, leaving the good balls outside off stump. However, he took his chances against the bad deliveries and came out on top every time, timing the ball perfectly.

South Africa needed just a little over 50 runs with seven wickets intact. This game is South Afrca’s to lose. Earlier India skipper Virat Kohli and his teammates lost their cool during the final 45 minutes on the third day after rival skipper Dean Elgar got a massive reprieve due to a contentious DRS decision.

After the Lunch break, India kind of gave up with Kohli not throwing the ball to Jasprit Bumrah or Mogammed Shami even once. Ashwin and Umesh kept on operating as South Africa ran away with the game. Petersen was awarded man of the match for his 82.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here