IND vs SA: KL Rahul Faces Wrath of Trolls After Another Failure With Bat in T20 World Cup 2022

Team India opener KL Rahul failed to end his rough patch with the bat on Sunday and was dismissed cheaply against South Africa in the T20 World Cup clash at Perth Stadium. The flamboyant batter struggled to get going on a bounce Perth surface as he was dismissed by Lungi Ngidi for just 9.

Captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat first against South Africa but it didn’t turn out the way he expected. Wayne Parnel bowled a top-class first over where Rahul failed to score any and ended in a maiden.

T20 World Cup 2022: Full Coverage | Schedule | Results | Points Table | Gallery

After a couple of tidy overs, Team India openers tried to take on the bowlers as both Rohit and Rahul hit a six each. However, Ngidi ruined their plan as he first dismissed skipper Rohit for 15 as he attempted the pull shot but wasn’t able to time it well and got caught by the bowler itself.

In the same over, Rahul edged the ball at the slip to Aiden Markram. It was third back-to-back failure for Rahul in this tournament as earlier he was dismissed for 4 against Pakistan and 9 versus Netherlands.

The 30-year-old suffered the wrath of trolls as the fans were highly unimpressed with his form with the bat in the mega T20 World Cup event in Australia.

KL Rahul Wagon Wheel in this World Cup#INDvsSA pic.twitter.com/cNK6EFuh7e — Abhishek (@be_mewadi) October 30, 2022

Pakistan cricket fans watching KL Rahul making India lose against South Africa and sending Pakistan team back to Karachi! #INDvsSA pic.twitter.com/1T9RWzFc7P — Vishal Verma (@VishalVerma_9) October 30, 2022

Rahul has been at his best after returning from injury as he had an underwhelming Asia Cup 2022 then found some form in the home T20I series against Australia and South Africa. However, nothing has gone in his favour in the T20 WC so far.

Live Score India vs South Africa Latest Updates T20 World Cup

Meanwhile, India and South Africa are the only unbeaten teams left in Group 2 of Super 12s. Both teams are coming off comprehensive wins in their last matches at the Sydney Cricket Ground — South Africa thrashed Bangladesh by 104 runs while India defeated Netherlands by 56 runs.



After winning the toss, Rohit said all-rounder Deepak Hooda, who also bowls part-time off-spin, replaces left-arm spin all-rounder Axar Patel in the playing eleven. Hooda was seen batting at the nets ahead of the match, which sparked talks of him replacing Axar in the playing eleven.

“It’s a good surface, we know what to expect and what to do on this pitch. We had a camp across at the WACA, helped us get used to the bounce for both batters and the bowlers. But this is an important game from where the tournament is, we just have to follow the routine and trust the process, just stay calm and execute the plans,” added Rohit.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here