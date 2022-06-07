IND vs SA: 'KL Rahul Reluctant Captain, Not Natural Leader'-Former South Africa Bowler

KL Rahul’s stint as the captain of the Indian cricket team has not been a successful one so far and his leadership skills will be under the scanner once again as the Indian team are set to face South Africa in a five-match T20I series. Previously, Rahul led the Indian Test team in South Africa but the visitors had to suffer 113-run defeat in that fixture. Earlier this year, he handled the leadership of the Indian ODI team as well. But his leadership venture in the 50-over format also did not pay off as India lost all three matches in that series against South Africa.

Many former cricketers and experts have opined on Lucknow Super Giants skipper’s leadership skills and now former South Africa all-rounder Shaun Pollock also expressed his view on this. Pollock did point out that many experts and fans have criticised Rahul for not being a natural leader but at the same time, the former South Africa captain believes that the Bengaluru-born batter is slowly emerging as a dependable leader.

“A lot of people in the Indian setup who know Indian cricket really well have said that KL Rahul is a bit of a reluctant captain and is not a natural leader. But I think he is finding his feet and is coming to his own. When you are leading from the front with your performance, it makes the rest of the things easy,” Pollock said on Cricbuzz.

Former Indian cricketer Ajay Jadeja also talked about Rahul’s captaincy. Jadeja feels that Rahul is “far ahead” of other players in the team.

“KL Rahul has the ability and is far ahead than the rest. He is very moody and we have seen him in different moods on different occasions. He has always been very calm,” Jadeja was quoted as saying by Sportskeeda.

Indian team under the leadership of Rahul will face the Proteas in a five-match T20I series. The series is scheduled to kick off on Thursday (June 9). The first T20I match is slated to be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in Delhi.

