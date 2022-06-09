IND vs SA: KL Rahul’s Absence Major Setback for India, South Africa Will Start as Favorites - Wasim Jaffer

Former opener Wasim Jaffer feels that South Africa will start the T20I series as favourites against India after KL Rahul was ruled out due to a groin injury. Jaffer pointed out that the Proteas have arrived in India with their best squad while India will be without the services of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and now Rahul’s injury is also a major setback for the hosts.

The BCCI, on Wednesday, announced that Rahul sustained a groin injury and has been ruled out of the entire series as Rishabh Pant will lead the side in his absence.

India vs South Africa 2022: Schedule | News | Photos

Jaffer also talked about Kuldeep Yadav who was also ruled out of the series after getting hit on the hand during nets.

“If you have to look at both sides, I think SA start as favorites now that KL Rahul is not there. Even though Kuldeep Yadav has got injured, I had my doubts about whether Kuldeep would have played in the first XI in the 1st T20I. But KL Rahul’s absence is a major setback for India. South Africa will start as favorites because they have probably brought their best team. They have a potent bowling attack, and their spinners are quite good,” Jaffer said while speaking to ESPNcricinfo.

Rahul’s injury will open the doors for young Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ishan Kishan to have guaranteed spots in the playing XI for the first T20I which will be played on June 9 at Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi.

Also Read | Captain Pant Smashes, Pandya Hits the No-look Six in Nets as India Gear up to Chase World Record – WATCH

Former South African pacer Dale Steyn further predicted that it is going to be a tight series as the visitors have all the firepower in their tank with the likes of Quinton de Kock, David Miller, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and other stars.

“It’s a close one. All the Indians have been playing cricket. They have been playing in the IPL. It’s always good to have some game time under your belt. There are some key positions where South Africa have been playing. Opening the batting with Quinton de Kock, he’s been playing. (Aiden) Markram and Rassie (van der Dussen) have been playing. David Miller at 5-6 has been doing really well, and then (Kagiso) Rabada and (Anrich) Nortje at the backend. It’s going to be a tight series,” Steyn said while speaking to ESPNcricinfo.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here