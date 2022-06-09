IND vs SA: Mohammad Kaif 'Disappointed' Not To See This Indian Player for South Africa Series

Team selection in the Indian cricket circuit has often been a contentious issue and a highly debated matter. Indian team are set to face South Africa in a five-match T20I series and invariably plenty of discussions have already taken place regarding the team selection and the possible team combination. Former cricketer Mohammad Kaif recently voiced his opinion about the team selection and the ex-Indian batter believes that Ravichandran Ashwin should have been a part of the Indian setup.

Kaif was disappointed not to find Ashwin’s name in the squad as he feels that the veteran Indian spinner is presently in a “very good” form.

“It was disappointing to see Ravichandran Ashwin not being picked. He was in the side for the T20 World Cup last year and even his current form is very good. India could have accommodated Ashwin by leaving one leg spinner out. He can bowl with the new ball in the top six overs and has been batting well too,” Kaif said while talking to Sportskeeda.

In the IPL 2022 season, Ashwin produced a terrific show as he picked up 12 wickets after playing 17 matches for the Rajasthan Royals franchise. Ashwin’s economy has also been an impressive 7.51 in the 15th season of IPL.

Ashwin also played a commendable role in the batting department as well. The right-handed batter amassed 191 runs at a strike rate of 141.48.

While talking about the upcoming T20I series between India and South Africa, Kaif expressed that the upcoming matches will help the selectors to make a better assessment ahead of the T20 World Cup. The 41-year-old former cricketer thinks that young Indian cricketers will have to prove their mettle against the strong Proteas side.

“India’s youngsters will have a point to prove as they face a strong South African side. Many players from the South Africa squad were a part of IPL 2022 and are in good touch as they have played a lot of games. We will get to see how our youngsters perform under pressure against a formidable team. These five games will help selectors assess players ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022,” Kaif said.

