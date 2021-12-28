IND vs SA: Mohammed Shami Picks Five-Wicket Haul in Centurion; Completes 200 Test Wickets

India pace spearhead Mohammed Shami claimed a five-wicket haul on Tuesday to complete his 200 wickets in Test cricket. Shami brought his A-game on the table on day 3 of the opening Test match against South Africa in Centurion.

The 31-year-old led the Indian pace attack on day 3 and dismantle the South Africa batting line-up with his fierce bowling. He claimed two crucial wickets in the second session to get the better of Keegan Petersen and Aiden Markram. And then he ran riot with the ball in the third session by dismissing Temba Bavuma, Wiaan Mulder and Kagiso Rabada.

He became the third-fastest Indian pacer to complete 200 wickets in Test cricket.

Tests to 200 wickets among Indian pacers:

50 - Kapil Dev

54 - Javagal Srinath

55 - Mohammed Shami

63 - Zaheer Khan/Ishant Sharma

It was Shami’s sixth five-wicket haul in Test cricket and his second on South African soil.

The 31-year-old took over the charge of the Indian pace attack in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah who was out of the field for a long time after twisting his right ankle on follow through.

Apart from Shami, Rishabh Pant also achieved a massive feat on day 3 of the opening Test match. Pant broke Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Wriddhiman Saha’s record to the complete fastest 100 Test dismissals as Indian wicketkeeper. Pant achieved the massive feat in his 26th Test when he took the catch of Temba Bavuma behind the stump. While MS Dhoni and Saha took 36 Tests each to reach the figure.

Meanwhile, India bundled out South Africa for 197 in the first innings to take a crucial 130-run lead in the first innings. Temba Bavuma top-scored for South Africa with 52 off 103 balls.

Earlier, South Africa bowled out India for 327 in their first innings at SuperSport Park.

Resuming the day at 272/3, Indian batters could only add 55 runs to their overnight score and lost seven wickets quickly in the morning session.

KL Rahul (123 off 260) and Mayank Agarwal (60 off 123) were the top-scorers for India while Lungi Ngidi (6/71) and Kagiso Rabada (3/72) were the main wicket-takers for Proteas.

