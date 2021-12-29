IND vs SA: Morne Morkel Reveals South Africa's Plan to Attack India's Lower Order

Former South African fast bowler Morne Morkel disclosed the Proteas’ strategy of tackling the lower-order batters of India. He added short balls and bowling to the toes was the ideal way to attack the batters. In the recent overseas tours such as Australia and England, India’s tailenders like Shardul Thakur, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, and Jasprit Bumrah showed resilience and scored crucial runs for the team. And thus, a strategy that prevents them from frustrating the Saffers was developed.

On Tuesday, in the first session of Day 3, the South African pacers made quick work of the tail and staged a brilliant comeback as India lost 7 wickets in 49 runs. Lungi Ngidi was South Africa’s best bowler, picking up 6 key wickets to enable his team in launching the comeback. The Indian lower order was unable to cope with the Proteas’ ferocious bowling. While speaking on the Star Sports Network, Morkel revealed that he overheard the bowling unit’s plan over the stump mic that proved to be successful.

India vs South Africa: Full Coverage | Photos | Schedule | Results

“To the tail, the policy in the dressing room is nose and toes. And I could hear from the stump mic. They were speaking in Afrikaans about the deliveries to bowl. So, it is going to be important that they stay strong-minded in the back end of the batting lineup,” he said.

According to Morkel, the Indian lower order had also come prepared as they seemed to follow a determined plan that morning where they left the ball well beyond the off-stump. However, it all came apart as the Saffers’ persistent bowling kept them busy. According to him, it is critical that India stick to these game plans because South Africa will continue to bombard them with short balls.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here