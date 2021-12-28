IND vs SA: 'My Father Has Made me What I am Today'- Mohammed Shami After Picking 200 Test Wickets

Mohammed Shami, on Tuesday, recalled how his father played a major role in his success in world cricket, after taking 200 Test wickets on day 3 of the opening Test match against South Africa in Centurion. Shami revealed that his father used to take him to the coaching camp on a cycle for 30 kms and he still remembers those struggling days. He became the third-fastest Indian pacer to take 200 wickets in Test cricket in 56 Tests. Only Kapil Dev (50) and Javagal Srinath (54) breached the 200-wicket mark faster than Shami in Test cricket for India.

Shami claimed a five-wicket haul on day 3 to put India on top as the visitors bundled out the Proteas on 197 and take a crucial 130-run first-innings lead.

The 31-year-old said that he owes his success to his father as he comes from a place where they aren’t many facilities available.

“My father has made me what I am today. I come from a village (Sahaspur, UP’s Amroha) where there aren’t many facilities and even today there aren’t all facilities available," Shami said in the press conference after day 3’s play.

“Even then, my father would cycle me 30 kms to take me at coaching camp and that struggle I still remember. In those days and those situations, they invested in me and I am forever grateful," he added.

During COVID-19 induced lockdown, Shami and his family donated ration to the needy and also arranged for buses to send labourers to their respective homes.

“My family has ingrained certain values in me and it includes standing by people in their hour of need, helping the distressed.

“My parents were associated with politics and served the people locally and its in my blood. Lockdown required me to help people and I did that.

“If you work hard, Allah grants you success but then you should never leave your own people. Bas ek doosre ka saath rahna chahiye," he said.

On claiming the 200th Test wicket, Shami said his dream was to play cricket for India and now he believes the more you harness your skills, the better results you are bound to get as it happened in his case.

“No one can ever dream as to what he can ultimately achieve when you are coming up the ranks and struggling to make a mark. Your dream is to become an India player and play with those whom you have seen on TV.

“All you can do is work hard and if you work hard you are bound to get results."

For Shami, if someone is playing at this level, he should learn to adapt.

“Test match isn’t any rocket science. If you are a Test level bowler, you should know your lengths and also have an idea of conditions and adapt accordingly," he added.

