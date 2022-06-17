IND vs SA: Quinton de Kock Back for South Africa; India Unchanged for Series Decider

South Africa won the toss for the fourth consecutive time and chose to bowl first against India in the fourth T20I in Rajkot. The wry smile was back at Rishabh Pant’s face as he lost the toss once again. While pacer Kagiso Rabada and all-rounder Wayne Parnell missed out, the top order got strengthened by the return of Quinton de Kock who had scored tons of runs in the recently concluded IPL. Meanwhile, Marco Jansen and Lungi Ngidi came in the place of above-mentioned players. As far as India were concerned, they have series on the line and chose to play the same team.

Teams:

India (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan

South Africa (Playing XI): Temba Bavuma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Marco Jansen, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje

Rishabh Pant: We were looking to bowl first. The only thing we are focusing on is our process and are not thinking this is a must-win game. We are trying to increase our run rate in the middle overs and that’s what we are trying to achieve as a team. We are playing with the same team.

Temba Bavuma: We are going to have a bowl. To be honest we are not sure how the wicket is going to play, not much stats behind it. But we are chasing well and backing our strength. We have heard it is quite a good wicket and the scores were high in the domestic games. Par score is about 180 and we are hoping the wicket gets better. We have couple of forced changes; Rabada and Parnell miss out due to injuries, Reeza Hendricks also misses out, Quinton de Kock has recovered and is back, Marco Jansen and Ngidi coming in. Hopefully we have lot more (runs) coming from the top and the guys keep going in the middle.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here