IND vs SA: 'Rassie van der Dussen Seemed like Batting on Another Wicket'-Temba Bavuma

South Africa beat India by 31 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series. One of the architects of this win was the skipper himself, Temba Bavuma. He walked into bat and saw the wickets of Quinton de Kock and Aiden Markram in short intervals. But he kept his calm, put his head down and went about his business to build the innings. In the end, he was a happy man to have done his bit. He also praised Rassie van der Dussen who played a contrasting innings to him.

“We played close to a perfect game, that’s quite hard in 50-over cricket. We can take a lot of confidence. I struggled throughout the innings, Rassie seemed like batting on another wicket. That partnership was the decider. I tried to partner him as much as I could. Another good debut for him (Jansen), we feel he can take wickets with the new ball. He’s growing from strength to strength and it’s nice to see. Aiden is always an option with the ball, especially with the new ball. He’s been doing a fantastic job.”

India were rattled as Andile Phehlukwayo and Lungi Ngidi jolted India with shot bursts of two wickets each. While the former dismissed Rishabh Pant and Ravi Ashwin, latter removed Shreyas Iyer and Venkatesh Iyer. From there on, India just couldn’t get up in what turned out to be a stiff chase.

“Andile was good, he understood the situation. He knew what he needed to do. He’s a big player within the team. It’s good to see him take charge. Spinners have been great. Shamsi - we are trying to use him differently, using him at the death and he’s doing it well. Spinners have been good. Nice to have Quinny back, nice to see him smile. He’s a big player for me, he’s a big player for the team, his energy and his experience helps us a lot,” he signed off.

