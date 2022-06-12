IND vs SA: Rishabh Pant Trends On Social Media After Poor Shot Selection, Fans Say 'Irony He is Captain'

India skipper Rishabh Pant was already under pressure, especially after losing the first match against South Africa where the visitors beat them by chasing down a mammoth target of 212 with five balls to spare. Nonetheless, he could have made the most of it had he came good in Cuttack—venue for the second match. When he walked in at four, India were 48/2. It was an ample opportunity for the skipper to let the bat do all the talking. But he got out, once again living upto the reputation of being an unstable batter. Just like old times, he came down the track and charged at T Maharaj, South Africa spinner, only to mishit that one. In the end, he was caught in the deep.

Fans made sure that they speak their minds out after watching the replay of this dismissal a number of times on TV. Some of them couldn’t believe how can the captain play such a shot. One angry fan said that Pant is not the right person to captain Team India.

Pant has only 3 50s in 45 T20 matches with avg of 23 and SR of 126 pic.twitter.com/giRIU4gr4A — Paarth (@paarthblanco) June 12, 2022

rishabh pant when he has already faced 2 deliveries and hasn’t hit a lapodi shot to get out #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/1M77m1ecHV — Arun Lol (@dhaikilokatweet) June 12, 2022

Rishabh Pant doesn’t even deserve to be in the India T20 team and the irony is he is captain. What a joke! lmao 2-0 Incoming#INDvsSA — ARJUN GROVER (@ArjunNGrover) June 12, 2022

Pant’s T20I stats are underwhelming. Worse than Iyer. But cricket twitter will never talk about it. — ` (@FourOverthrows) June 12, 2022

Shreyas Iyer who refused to play under Rishabh Pant for DC is now playing under him for India. pic.twitter.com/WzmVR9hqGk — Savage (@arcomedys) June 11, 2022

Pant now averages 24.72 with a SR of 126.90 in T20Is with only 3 scores of 50 and above from 39 Innings, But Generational talent Uno, His spot is not fixed in limited overs yet, Don’t get fooled by his test antics.He hasn’t proved in Limited overs yet to be an all format player. — Shanpak❁ (@review_retained) June 12, 2022

Pant irresponsibility and loss could be DK and Sanju samson gain for Australia t-20 world cup — Gurpal singh (@gurpals007) June 12, 2022

Pant does not deserve a captaincy form anyanfgle bcci is going nuts — rajat Kapoor (pratik fam) (@rajatKa49693152) June 12, 2022



South Africa once again won the toss and opted to bowl against India in the second T20I of the five-match series which is being played in Cuttack. While India made no changes at all, South Africa made a couple. Quinton de Kock is ruled out due to a hamstring injury, Tristian Stubbs was also sitting on the bench.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here