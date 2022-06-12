CricketNext

IND vs SA: Rishabh Pant Trends On Social Media After Poor Shot Selection, Fans Say 'Irony He is Captain'
IND vs SA: Rishabh Pant Trends On Social Media After Poor Shot Selection, Fans Say 'Irony He is Captain'

Rishabh Pant was dismissed cheaply against South Africa in Cuttack.

India captain Rishabh Pant scored five runs off seven balls in the second T20I.

Cricketnext Staff

India skipper Rishabh Pant was already under pressure, especially after losing the first match against South Africa where the visitors beat them by chasing down a mammoth target of 212 with five balls to spare. Nonetheless, he could have made the most of it had he came good in Cuttack—venue for the second match. When he walked in at four, India were 48/2. It was an ample opportunity for the skipper to let the bat do all the talking. But he got out, once again living upto the reputation of being an unstable batter. Just like old times, he came down the track and charged at T Maharaj, South Africa spinner, only to mishit that one. In the end, he was caught in the deep.

Fans made sure that they speak their minds out after watching the replay of this dismissal a number of times on TV. Some of them couldn’t believe how can the captain play such a shot. One angry fan said that Pant is not the right person to captain Team India.


South Africa once again won the toss and opted to bowl against India in the second T20I of the five-match series which is being played in Cuttack. While India made no changes at all, South Africa made a couple. Quinton de Kock is ruled out due to a hamstring injury, Tristian Stubbs was also sitting on the bench.

