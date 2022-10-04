IND vs SA: Rohit Sharma's Photo With Assam Police Officer Goes Viral, Fans Think He Got Arrested

Team India registered their first-ever T20I series win over South Africa at home on Sunday with a 16-run victory in the second T20I at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati. Rohit Sharma and Co. impressed many with their ultra-attacking batting approach as they posted a mammoth 237/3 on the scoreboard. While their bowlers had a forgettable night as South Africa scored 227/3 in reply to India’s massive target. Death bowling has been a big area of concern for India for the past few months.

Before the match, Indian skipper Rohit met Deputy Commissioner of Assam Police Ponjit Dowarah as the latter posted a photo with him on his Twitter account.

“Best of luck. Ek century ban ta hein. @ImRo45,” Dowarah captioned the photo.

Best of luck. Ek century ban ta hein. @ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/SDsZMF1fY0 — Ponjit Dowarah (@ponjitdowarah) October 1, 2022



The photo went viral on Twitter as some fans got confused with the serious expressions of both men in the photo. The Twitteratis showed their witty side in reply to the tweet as they mistook the photo and thought that Rohit had been arrested.

Meanwhile, Rohit added another feather to his colourful cap when he walked out to at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati for the 2nd T20I against South Africa. The Indian skipper became the first Indian player to feature in 400 T20 games. Overall, he is 9th on the list of players to have featured in the most number of matches in the shortest format.

Having sealed their first-ever series against South Africa at home, Indian team management has decided to rest its premier batter Virat Kohli and vice-captain KL Rahul for the final game.

“Yes, both Virat and Rahul have been rested from the final T20I,” said a BCCI official.



After the final game against the Proteas, Kohli and Rahul will link up with the squad in Mumbai from where the team is scheduled to leave for Australia on October 6 for the T20 World Cup.

It is expected that standby batter Shreyas Iyer will replace Kohli for the final game in the playing XI. With Rahul also rested, either Suryakumar Yadav or Rishabh Pant will open alongside with Rohit Sharma.

