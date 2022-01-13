IND vs SA: Shaun Pollock Hopes Indian Management Has Clear Communication With Ishant Sharma On His Future

In the ongoing third and final Test match against South Africa in Cape Town, Team India had made two changes in their playing XI. In place of Hanuma Vihari, skipper Virat Kohli made a return to the team, and senior pace Umesh Yadav replaced Mohammed Siraj, who was forced to sit out owing to the hamstring injury.

The inclusion of Umesh in the team marked the participation of all pace bowlers except Ishant Sharma. The right-arm pacer had been a first-team regular until a few months ago in the longest format of the game, but surprisingly he didn’t make an appearance in the Test series against South Africa. Former Proteas captain Shaun Pollock, a former pacer himself, insisted that there needs to be strong communication between the team management and Ishant about his future in the Test team.

In a chat with Cricbuzz, Pollock said that the guy needs to be respected for what he has done for the team and the country, therefore the communication needs to be good. He opined that the management has to be honest with him and state the exact reason for ruling him out. “If the reason was ‘we think you would be better suited if there were no left-handers,’ he just has to accept that,” Pollock said.

Pollock reckons that it must have been difficult for Ishant to sit in the dressing room, throughout the series, considering the pitches of the first two Tests. The former Proteas cricketer said that it is not easy for a cricketer who has played that much amount of cricket and has given some really good service.

Talking about how the conditions in South Africa are in favour of pacers, Pollock believes that Ishant must be dying for an opportunity. He once again hoped that the communication with him should have been good because he deserves that, and further, according to Pollock, Ishant will also have to assess where he is at.

