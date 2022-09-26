IND vs SA: South Africa Arrive in India For Limited-overs Tour, See Pictures

The South Africa squad, led by Temba Bavuma, has landed in India where they are scheduled to play six white-ball matches. The tour starts from Wednesday with a three-match T20I series in Kerala.

The South African team landed in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday and will reportedly hold their first training session for the series on Monday evening at 5 pm IST.

The T20Is will be played in Thiruvananthapuram, Guwahati and Indore. On the other hand, Lucknow, Ranchi and Delhi are scheduled to host the three ODIs.

India have a two-day break after having clinched a thrilling 2-1 series win against world champions in Hyderabad on Sunday. Batting first, quickfire half-centuries from Cameron Green and Tim David fired Australia to a challenging 186/7 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

India lost their openers inside the first four overs before Suryakumar Yadav and Virat Kohli put them on course with a century stand for the third wicket. Suryakuamr struck 69 off 36 while Kohli made 63 off 48 as the hosts chased down the target in 19.5 overs with six wickets remaining.

After the South Africa series, India will fly to Australia for the 2022 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup which will get underway from October 16.

South Africa T20I Squad: Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton De Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Rilee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Bjorn Fortuin, Marco Jansen, Andile Phehlukwayo

South Africa ODI Squad: Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi.

India T20I Squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohd. Shami, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah.

