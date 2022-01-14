IND vs SA: South Africa On The Brink of Series Win in Cape Town After Keegan Petersen Fifty

South Africa continue to chip away at India as they reached 171/3 by the time Lunch was taken on day 4 of the third Test match in Cape Town. India did manage to get the breakthrough when Shardul Thakur dismissed dangerman Keegan Petersen(82), but it came way too late. By this time Peterson and Rassie vd Dussen had shared a fifty-plus stand for the third wicket batting India almost out of the game.

Earlier South Africa resumed from a total of 101/2, and survived some very good balls from the likes of Jasprit Bumrah to reach 150/2. The stand continued to frustrate India as the new man vd Dussen settled himself with ease. Meanwhile senior partner Peterson continued to punish anything bowled short with his superb back-foot play. It was a lot later that Thakur got one through his defence that India got the breakthrough with the score reading 155/3. Peterson batted really well as he survived the initial struggle, leaving the good balls outside off stump. However, he took his chances against the bad deliveries and came out on top every time, timing the ball perfectly.

South Africa need just a little over 50 runs with seven wickets intact. This game is South Afrca’s to lose. Earlier India skipper Virat Kohli and his teammates lost their cool during the final 45 minutes on the third day after rival skipper Dean Elgar got a massive reprieve due to a contentious DRS decision.

Some of the unsavoury comments made about umpiring and technology as well as broadcasters might not go down well with the match referee and the Indian skipper may have to cop a financial penalty.

The incident happened in the 21st over when Ravichandran Ashwin flighted one which dipped and then straightened to beat a lunging Elgar’s bat.

