IND vs SA: Stand In Proteas Skipper Says Dinesh Karthik 'One of the Best Finishers In The Game'

South Africa’s stand-in skipper Keshav Maharaj has heaped praise on Dinesh Karthik, India’s match-winner, who also became the oldest Indian to score a fifty in the 4th T20I against the Proteas. Karthik walked in with India in some sort of trouble, but by the time he was done, India had posted a total of 169, enough to seal the deal.

Meanwhile, Maharaj was named the stand-in skipper as Temba Bavuma had hurt himself while diving full length. He got retired hurt which meant Maharaj was in charge. That didn’t have any effect on the outcome of the game as the Proteas kept on losing wickets at timely intervals. Nonetheless, that didn’t stop Maharaj from praising Karthik who played a pivotal role in South Africa squandering a 0-2 lead.

“He (Karthik) has been in serious form in the role he is fulfilling. He is certainly one of the best finishers in the game. He scores in unorthodox areas which makes him difficult to bowl to.”

“We saw why he was one of the leading performers in the IPL. He showed his class today and played exceptionally well,” said Maharaj.

In Bengaluru, South Africa will take on India which would be a series decider as the scoreline is locked 2-2.

“We had a bit of momentum in the first two and India got in the next two. It makes that much more exciting to go to Bangalore, the crowds have been amazing so far, it will add to the excitement.

“Also it is a good test for our cricket team to see how far we have come to play in events like these and try and clinch the series against a strong Indian outfit,” said Maharaj.

Earlier Dinesh Karthik and Avesh Khan helped India register a clinical 82-run win over South Africa at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot. Karthik turned back the clock to score his maiden century in T20I cricket to help India post a fighting 169/6 on the scoreboard.

