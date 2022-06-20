IND vs SA: Sunil Gavaskar Says These Two Players Could Have Played, But Had No Chance After Third T20I

India and South Africa shared the spoils as the fifth and final match was abandoned due to rain. It was a closely fought series where the visitors took 2-0 lead in the first two games, later India came back strongly and won the Vizag and Rajkot T20Is to level the five-match series. But rain spoiled the decider and the series was shared 2-2. Nonetheless, the team had a number of youngsters like Umran Malik and Arshdeep Singh in the squad who never got a chance to play. Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar weighed in on the issue.

“Well when you pick 15, all of them deserve a chance. But if there could have been a change, it should have been the third game,” he told Star Sports during rain interruption.

“But after winning the fourth game and fifth game, there was a certain momentum,” he reasoned while he was replying to a fan query who had questioned why two players—Venkatesh Iyer and Umran Malik didn’t get a chance to play.

“But not just these two (Venkatesh Iyer, Umran Malik), others could have been given a chance. But the opportunity was there only for the third game, not after that.”

Meanwhile former South Africa skipper Graeme Smith said he also thought India would make one change.

“I thought India would make a change in one game, but they didn’t. No one deserves the right to play. You have to push your way in,” he opined.

India and South Africa shared honours in the five-match T20I series after the last game here on Sunday was called off due to rain with only 3.3 overs of play possible. India and South Africa were on level terms at 2-2 after four matches.

After being put into bat, a steady downpour delayed the game by 50 minutes. It started raining just when the game was about to start.

The curtailed match did start at 7:50PM but was called off after only 16 minutes of play in which India managed 28 runs for the loss of two wickets.

Lungi Ngidi got both the wickets of Ishan Kishan and Ruturaj Gaikwad with a couple of slower deliveries.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here