IND vs SA: Sunil Gavaskar Unhappy over Virat Kohli’s ‘Loose Shot’ Dismissal

Indian Test team skipper Virat Kohli on Wednesday ended another year without scoring a century in international cricket. He departed after scoring just 18 runs in the second innings of the first Test against South Africa on Wednesday. Kohli, seems to be going through a rough phase at the moment in his career but hasn’t lost form exactly.

Notably, the Indian skipper was dismissed in similar fashion in both the innings of the ongoing Boxing Day Test at Centurion. The swashbuckling batter tried to steer an extremely wide delivery from Lungi Ngidi in the first innings only to edge it to the slip fielder. He looked in good touch before getting out at 35 on Day 1, chasing a wide delivery which he could have left.

Kohli got an opportunity once again in the second innings. He came in to bat at 54/3 and with the team having a lead of 130 runs. The skipper yet again tried to play the cover drive but was dismissed for 18 runs off debutant Marco Jansen’s delivery. He was dismissed in the first delivery after the lunch break. Kohli chased a wide delivery and yet again edged it straight into the hands of wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock. He couldn’t control himself in going after the ball and gave the Proteas a moment to celebrate. This weakness of Kohli’s has been exploited by most of the opposition bowlers, who tempt him to play outside the off-stump.

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar described Kohli’s similar attempted strokes as “loose” shots.

“You’ve got to say that was a loose shot, first ball after lunch. Every batsman, when he resumes, gives himself a little time, particularly in Test cricket - gives himself a little time to get his feet moving," NDTV quoted the batting great’s reaction after Kohli’s dismissal.

“Look, how far away that ball is. He could have left it well alone,” Gavaskar further remarked, viewing a replay of the dismissal.

Despite Kohli’s dismissal, the visitors registered a historic win as they defeated the hosts by 113 runs in the opening Test to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series on Thursday.

