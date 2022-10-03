IND vs SA: Suryakumar Yadav Made Bigger Impact - KL Rahul After Receiving Player of the Match Award

Flamboyant opener KL Rahul scored another important half-century as India beat South Africa by 16 runs in the second T20I on Sunday to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. Rahul batted at his fluent best during the 57-run knock which came off 28 balls at a strike rate of 203.57. He belted 5 fours and clubbed 4 sixes against a high-class Proteas bowling line-up.

It was his second consecutive fifty-plus score in T20Is. He was criticized for his low strike in the first T20I against the Proteas, however, he batted with a completely contrasting approach in Guwahati.

India vs South Africa 2nd T20I Highlights

Talking about his two contrasting fifties, Rahul suggested that it’s crucial for openers to test themselves in different conditions.

“It is important as an opener to understand what is required on a day and give it your best. It is the mindset I have always played in and will continue to do the same. Satisfying to test yourself in different conditions,” Rahul said in the post-match presentation after being named Player of the Match.

Rahul revealed that it was not the ideal condition to bat in the first few overs as he and skipper Rohit Sharma thought something around 185 would be a good score on the surface.

“Quite honestly, after the first two overs, the chat between me and Rohit was that the pitch was gripping. We thought 180-185 would be a good target. But the game surprises us,” he added.

The 30-year-old admitted that it was a bit surprising for him to get the Player of the Match award as he thought Suryakumar Yadav had a bigger impact on the game.

“I’m surprised I’m getting the award but Surya made the bigger impact. He changed the game. DK doesn’t always get too many balls to face, and he was phenomenal, and so were Surya and Virat,” Rahul said.

Meanwhile, presenter Harsha Bhogle revealed that an opener in the commentary box suggested Rahul’s name for the Player of the Match.



Rahul further talked about his knock on Sunday as he said after hitting the boundary off the first ball he got the confidence to go on.

“The back foot punch off the first ball set me up. When I play on both sides of the wicket, I know my balance is good. It tells me my head is stable. The crowds always turn up in India. It has been a while since cricket has been played in full stadiums. Phenomenal to see,” he concluded.

