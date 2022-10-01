IND vs SA: 'Suryakumar Yadav Probably the Best T20 Batter at The Moment' - Wayne Parnell

South Africa pacer Wayne Parnell heaped huge praise on India’s Suryakumar Yadav and called him the best T20 batter at the moment. Suryakumar has turned out to be a vital cog in India’s batting line-up this year after they started embracing an ultra-attacking approach. The 32-year-old is currently the highest-ranked Indian batter in the ICC T20 Rankings – 2.

In the first T20I against SKY scored unbeaten 50 runs to help India take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. On a surface where other batters struggled to get going, he batted at a strike rate of 151.52.

The South African pacer suggested that the 360-degree scoring ability of Suryakumar is difficult for bowlers to defend against him.

“Personally, from what I’ve watched in the last couple of months, I think he’s probably the best T20 batter at the moment. He scores 360-degrees, which is very difficult for bowlers to defend,” he said on the eve of the second and penultimate T20I of the series.

“It’s about being strong and focusing on each ball. He’s allowed to play good shots, but the other day he was lucky as well. He’s certainly a guy whom I have enjoyed watching the last couple of months. He’s certainly playing good cricket,” Parnell said.

The South Africa batters struggled miserably against the Indian pacers in series openers as they lost half of their side for just 9 runs in just 2.3 overs.

Parnell defended the batters and said it wasn’t a good T20 wicket at Thiruvananthapuram and there is no need to panic about it.

“It’s just one of those things. It wasn’t a good T20 wicket and they bowled really well, but our batters have been world-class in the last couple of years, so there’s nothing to panic about,” he said.

“We have to credit the Indian seamers who bowled really well. We will have to define ways to counter that in the second game.”

Parnel and Rabada also put pressure on the Indian batters with discipline line and length while the others didn’t support them much. The left-arm pacer talked about the variety in the Proteas bowling line-up.

“Competition is good for the spots. Every single fast bowler is different and has different skill sets. It’s a positive sign for us. It also means that when we are presented with any particular condition, we can play a certain set of fast bowlers so I think personally having the variety that we have is really exciting,” he said.



Talking about the T20 WC preparations, Parnell said that everyone in the team is looking forward to playing the remaining matches ahead of the mega ICC event to get prepared for that.

“It’s been very good over the last few months. We were here in June, then went on a UK tour, coming back here again before going to Australia. Everyone is in really good spirits and looking forward to the next couple of T20Is and the ODIs as well,” he added.

