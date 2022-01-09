IND vs SA: 'Sword is Hanging Over The Necks of Ajinkya Rahane And Cheteshwar Pujara' - Harbhajan Singh

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh has backed senior batter Ajinkya Rahane to get another chance for the third Test match against South Africa in Cape Town. Rahane is going through a rough patch with the bat and in the Johannesburg Test, the 33-year-old was dismissed on a duck in the first innings, while he scored a crucial 58 runs off 78 balls. However, he faced a lot of scrutiny for not converting fifty into a big score.

The veteran off-spinner feels that Rahane should not lose his place when skipper Virat Kohli returned for the final Test.

“The good thing that happened in the Johannesburg Test was that runs came from Ajinkya Rahane’s bat in the second innings. I hope Ajinkya Rahane is given another chance in Cape Town. It should not happen that Virat Kohli comes in and Ajinkya Rahane is made to sit out," Harbhajan said on his Youtube channel.

Harbhajan talked about Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara crucial fifties in the Cape Town Test as he said the sword is hanging over the duo’s necks.

“I will want Rahane to score runs, to convert the fifty to a hundred, so that his confidence will be better for the upcoming series. The sword is hanging over the necks of Ajinkya Rahane and Pujara. So, it felt good that both of them scored runs and batted with responsibility," he added.

The 41-year-old further heaped praises on Pujara and Rahane after fighting knocks in the second Test while he wants the both of them to get big scores.

“Both of them are formidable players, it does not need to be mentioned. They have been in the Indian team for a long time and have secured a permanent place for themselves although Ajinkya did not have a good last season, he didn’t score the big runs. I hope those fifties would have been converted to centuries but it’s good to see that both of them are gaining their confidence. I know there is a lot of pressure when a player is not in form but I think you guys have done a commendable job," he concluded.

There is a lot of pressure on the duo to retain their place in the Test side as young players like Shreyas Iyer and Hanuma Vihari have played some good knocks in the chances they have got so far in the longest format.

Team India players have already reached Cape Town and have started training for the final Test which will start on January 11.

