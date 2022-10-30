IND vs SA, T20 World Cup 2022: Virat Kohli on Cusp of Scripting World Record, Need 28 Runs to Reach the Feat

Virat Kohli rediscovered his batting form in the Asia Cup 2022 last month, during which he also notched up his long-awaited 71st international century. But as he entered the T20 World Cup, the world got to witness his old fearless version once again. Kohli’s love affair with Australian grounds is nothing new and the same was on display when he batted against the likes of Pakistan and the Netherlands.

The former Indian skipper has been on a run-scoring spree in the ongoing showpiece event. With back-to-back fifties, he has amassed 144 runs in two innings and is yet to be dismissed. He is scoring at a strike rate of nearly 150 and with the kind of form he is in, it’s likely to spike up in the coming games.

Kohli being among the runs is one of the biggest positives in the ongoing world cup as India eye bringing the trophy back home after 15 years. Meanwhile, the ace batter is 28 runs short to reach another remarkable milestone in his illustrious cricketing career. After surpassing Chris Gayle, he is eyeing to better the record of Mahela Jayawardene to become to the leading scorer in T20 World Cups.

The right-hand batter has so far gathered 989 runs in 23 matches and is just 28 runs short of breaking the former Sri Lanka skipper’s tally. Jayawardene is currently placed at the top of the list with 1016 runs in 31 matches and Kohli is just 28 runs away from breaking the record.

Besides Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav has also been in great nick lately. On the other hand, skipper Rohit Sharma getting a half-century against the Netherlands is a big plus for the team that is gearing up to face the proteas in their next fixture in Super 12. At the same time, KL Rahul’s form remains a concern for the team.

The Indian vice-captain hasn’t fired lately and is losing his wicket pretty early. The team would expect him to return among runs as India look to consolidate their position in the group 2 points table which will strengthen their semi-final qualification.

