IND vs SA, Talking Points From 1st T20I: Arshdeep Singh Returns With a Bang, Reliable KL Rahul And Suryakumar Yadav's Growing T20 Stature

Riding high on a sensational performance from bowlers, India registered a dominant 8-wicket win over South Africa in the first T20I at Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram. In the absence of Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, the young India pace attack shone against the Proteas batters to restrict them to just 106/8 in 20 overs on a bowling-friendly surface. Meanwhile, India also suffered two big blows in their run-chase with early dismissals of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli but KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav joined hands to get the job done for the hosts.

Here are the talking points for India vs South Africa 1st T20I match

Deepak Chahar Shines With New Ball

Chahar echoed the view of his fans who were not happy with his exclusion from the T20 World Cup squad by taking two crucial wickets of Temba Bavuma and Tristan Stubbs early. In the absence of Bhuvneshwar, Chahar got the responsibility to get the job done with the new ball and he didn’t disappoint. The 30-year-old castled Bavuma in the first over itself which triggered the early collapse of the Proteas. Chahar didn’t get a chance to bowl in the Australia T20Is, but now he is making a lot of noise.

India vs South Africa 1st T20I Match Highlights

Arshdeep Singh Returns With a Bang

It was a masterful performance by Arshdeep on his return after he missed the Australia series. The left-arm seamer dismissed three Proteas batters in the same over to break their backbone. He got the better of Quinton de Kock, Rilee Rossouw and David Miller in the second over of the innings to put South Africa on the mat. Arshdeep had a mixed Asia Cup 2022 where he struggled to take wickets with the new ball but impressed many in the death overs. However, the sensational show on Wednesday is going to boost his confidence ahead of T20 World Cup.

Rohit Sharma’s Rough Patch Continues

The Indian skipper has not been at his best in recent times. He has played a couple of fiery but short knocks, but in Thiruvananthapuram, it was nothing but a flop show from the ‘Hitman’. In the 107-run chase, Rohit became the victim of a ‘jaffa’ by Kagiso Rabada as he was dismissed for a duck. He has scored just two half-centuries this year and it’s definitely a worrying sign for the Indian team ahead of the T20 World Cup in Australia.

A Responsible Knock by KL Rahul

The flamboyant India opener batted with a lot of responsibility when he saw two of the best batters Rohit and Kohli returning back to the hut. Rahul, who has not been at his best in recent times, took the onus on his shoulders to hold one end when the Proteas pacers were running riot with the ball. The duo shared a 93-run* stand for the third wicket to take India over the line. It looked like Rahul is slowly getting his groove back, and he has shown that on many occasions when the pitch has something for the pacers. Usually on such occasions, he had held his ground.



Suryakumar Yadav – The Best T20I Batter?

It was once again a Suryakumar Yadav show for India as the 30-year-old kept growing in stature in his quest to become the best T20I batter for India. It seemed like, Surykaumar was batting on a different surface at Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram where other batters were struggling to get going. SKY remained unbeaten on 50 off 33 balls as his innings was laced with five fours and three sixes. He slammed a six on the second ball of his innings and he didn’t stop after that. The 30-year-old’s batting approach also helped Rahul to get his groove back.

