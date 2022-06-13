IND vs SA, Talking Points of 2nd T20I: Classy Klaasen Grabs Opportunity; Forgettable Night For Indian Spinners

South Africa completely outclassed India in the second T20I match to take a 2-0 lead in the three-match series. It was a dominant show from the Proteas to beat the hosts by 4 wickets with 10 balls to spare. The Indian batters failed to adapt to the tricky track of Barabati Stadium and were restricted to below-par 148/6 in 20 overs. It’s not an ideal start for Rishabh Pant as Indian captain with back-to-back defeats. It was South Africa’s seventh consecutive win over India across formats which started with the Test series earlier this year on Proteas soil where India lost the last two matches. It followed with a clean sweep in ODIs and now things are getting messier for India after back-to-back losses in the T20I series.

Here are the talking points of India vs South Africa 2nd T20I match.

Ruturaj Gaikwad Lean Patch Continues

The talented India opener once again failed to score big in the Indian colours as he was dismissed on just 1 by Kagiso Rabada. Gaikwad has played 5 T20I for India in which he scored just 63 runs which is not a good sign for him. He also had an underwhelming season for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2022 as the Orange Cap winner of 2021 scored 368 runs this time at an average of 26.29. The 25-year-old has often seen struggling against the pacers in the powerplay and the team management has to take a look at that.

Dinesh Karthik – The Finisher

The veteran wicketkeeper batter showed everyone that his form with Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2022 was not a fluke. Karthik turned back the clock to provide a finishing touch to the Indian innings. The veteran wicketkeeper batter came out to bat at a tricky stage when India were losing wickets at regular intervals. started quite slow and was on 9 off 16 balls but he decided to shift gears in the penultimate over to smash Anrich Nortje for a couple of boundaries. He followed it up in the last over where he smacked Pretorius for a couple of sixes. Karthik scored 21 runs off the last five balls he faced. His crucial 30* helped India post a fighting 148/6 on the scoreboard.

Top-notch Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Bhuvneshwar brought his A-game to the table on Sunday. He cleaned up Reeza Hendricks for just 4 in the first over itself while defending a below-part 149-run target. While, in the second over of his spell, Bhuvneshwar got rid of explosive Dwaine Pretorius as he also scored just 4. Rishabh Pant backed him to bowl the third over and the veteran pacer didn’t disappoint his skipper. In the final over of the powerplay, Bhuvneshwar castled Rassie van der Dussen for just 1. While he returned to attack in the death overs where he dismissed Wayne Parnell. It was a classic ‘Bhuvneshwar Kumar performance’ which we witnessed after a long time but unfortunately, his 4/13 ended up on the losing side.

India vs South Africa 2nd T20I Highlights

Another Forgettable Night For Indian Spinners

The Indian spinners once again failed to live up to expectations as they suffered hammering from the Proteas batters for the second match in a row. Yuzvendra Chahal and Axar Patel have picked just one wicket each in this series so far and their economy rate is way over 11. The duo has not created any major impact with the ball as skipper Pant has not even used their full quota of overs on a couple of occasions. In the first T20I, Chahal bowled 2.1 overs while in Cuttack Axar didn’t get a chance after he leaked 19 in his first over. Pant also said after the match, “The spinners have to come better into the game.”

Classy Klaasen Grabs Opportunity

Heinrich Klaasen who got a chance in the Proteas line-up in place of Quinton de Kock, who sustained an injury, grabbed the opportunity with both hands as he smashed 81 runs off 46 balls. At a surface where the batters were grinding hard to smash boundaries, Klaasen hit 5 sixes and 7 fours. It was also his highest score in T20I cricket. The wicketkeeper batter dominated the spinners as he completely neutralized the duo of Chahal and Axar to make South Africa’s job easy in the 149-run chase. He stitched crucial partnerships with skipper Temba Bavuma and David Miller to stabilize Proteas innings.

