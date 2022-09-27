IND vs SA: Team India Receives Rousing Reception in Thiruvananthapuram | WATCH

After thumping the defending T20 World Champions Australia 2-1, Rohit Sharma’s Team India will now square off against South Africa. The 3-match T20I series gets underway on Wednesday with the opener scheduled to take place in Thiruvananthapuram’s Greenfield cricket stadium. Both teams arrived in the capital city of Kerala on Monday.

The Men in Blue received a rousing reception from the hundreds of fans who were waiting outside the Thiruvananthapuram airport.

“Team India will reach the ground for the practice on September 27. They will practice from 5 PM to 8 PM. The South African team will practice on the ground from 1.00 PM to 4.00 PM,” the Kerala Cricket Association said in a release.

Team India's Beautiful welcome in Kerala.

Star batter Suryakumar Yadav took to his official Instagram handle and shared a picture of crazy cricket fans of Trivandrum on his story.

The team captains would meet the media as part of the pre-match interaction on September 27. The KCA said only 2,000 tickets are remaining for the match. The stadium has a capacity of 55,000 seats.

Kerala Cricket Association joint secretary Rejith Rajendran and Thiruvananthapuram District Cricket Association president Rajeev welcomed the Indian team at the airport.

The rates for the upper-tier, pavilion and KCA grandstand are Rs 1,500, Rs 2,750 and Rs 6,000 respectively. The tickets for the KCA grandstand seats would include expenses for food.

The visitors have begun training on Monday itself while Rohit Sharma & Co will hit the nets on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, a PTI report has also claimed that Mohammad Shami has been ruled out of the South Africa T20Is as he hasn’t recovered from Covid-19. The report further added that all-rounder Deepak Hooda is also out of the series due to back spasms.

It has been learned that Hooda has been replaced by batter Shreyas Iyer while Bengal all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed came in place of the rested Hardik Pandya.

“Shami hasn’t recovered from his bout of COVID-19. He needs more time, and hence, will be out of the South Africa series. Umesh Yadav will continue as Shami’s replacement for the South Africa series,” a senior BCCI source was quoted as saying by the news agency.

