IND vs SA: Team India Set to Achieve an Incredible T20I Record as They Take on South Africa in a 5-match Series

Indian cricket team are set to achieve a sensational record when they will be taking on South Africa in the first match of the T20I series on June June 9. Indian team are currently level with Afghanistan and Romania for most consecutive T20I wins. After securing a victory against Sri Lanka in the third T20I on February 27, Indian team managed to equal the record. India currently have 12 consecutive T20I wins in their kitty and a win against South Africa in the upcoming five-match T20I series will help the Men in Blue in creating history.

India’s incredible winning streak had started back in November 2021 when they had defeated Afghanistan by 66 runs in the T20 World Cup. Their second victory appeared as they managed to clinch a comfortable victory against Scotland by eight wickets. Indian team stretched their unbeaten streak to three after they got the better of Namibia by eight wickets on November 8, 2021.

ALSO READ | ‘That’s Going to be Some Explosive Combination’: Gavaskar Picks Middle-order Duo to Swap Around Things for India

After the completion of the T20 World Cup, Indian team’s next T20I venture was against New Zealand. The two teams faced each other in a three-match T20I series. And the hosts managed to secure a whitewash in the series.

West Indies team were the next victims as the Rohit Sharma-led Indian T20I team scripted another whitewash to claim the three-match series.

After the series against West Indies, India faced Sri Lanka in a three-match T20I series. Men in Blue showcased a terrific brand of cricket in the series as they pulled off another whitewash to outclass the visitors.

The KL Rahul-led Indian T20 team will kick off their campaign against South Africa in the upcoming T20I series on June 9 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

Notably, Afghanistan were the first team to win 12 T20I matches on the trot. The Afghans had achieved this incredible record during February 2018 to September 2019.

Romania, on the other hand, had touched the record during the period of October 2020 to September 2021.

Ireland will host India in two T20I matches after the completion of five-match T20I series between India and South Africa. First T20I match between Ireland and India will be played on June 26. The second match between two teams will take place on June 28.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here