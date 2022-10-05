IND vs SA: 'The Way he Batted, My Number 4 is in Trouble' - Witty Suryakumar Yadav Lauds Dinesh Karthik

Flamboyant India batter Suryakumar Yadav suggested that he didn’t keep a track of the statistics and looks to enjoy the game. Suryakumar Yadav has been the vital cog in the Indian batting line-up this year and his current form is a big boost for India ahead of the T20 World Cup. The 32-year-old was named Player of the Series against South Africa for scoring a couple of quickfire half-centuries.

The 32-year-old is currently the highest-ranked Indian batter in the ICC T20 Rankings – 2.

India vs South Africa 3rd T20I Match Highlights

Talking about his aggressive batting approach, Suryakumar said that he played the way which was demanded of the match.

“I didn’t check the stats. But I think that was the demand of the game. My friends send these things (stats and numbers) on WhatsApp, I don’t follow it,” Suryakumar Yadav said in the post-match presentation after receiving Player of the Series award.

In-form Suryakumar had a rare off-day on Tues as he failed to come up big and was dismissed on 8. He was demoted to bat number 5 in the third T20I as the team management decided to give some extra time to Dinesh Karthik in the middle with the bat.

The middle-order batter suggested that the thought process was the same for him in Indore but things didn’t work out well.

“The thought process was the same, I just wanted to enjoy. I had to take a step back and build a partnership with him. Didn’t work today,” he added.

Also Read | WATCH: Deepak Chahar Gives Cheeky Warning to South Africa’s Tristan Stubbs For Non-Striker’s Run-out

Suryakumar was in a humorous mood after the match and he said that Karthik’s quickfire 46-run knock put his number 4 spot in jeopardy.

“DK needed some game time, and I think the way he batted, my number 4 is in trouble,” he said.



Meanwhile, Team India will leave for Australia on 6th October for the T20 World Cup and it will be Suryakumar’s first tour down under. SKY said he is looking forward to the new challenge.

“Haven’t thought about Australia just yet but it’s a challenge am really looking forward to,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, South Africa produced a dominating performance to thrash India by 49 runs in the third and final T20I of the three-match series. With wins in the first two T20Is, India won the three-match series 2-1.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here