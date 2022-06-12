IND vs SA 1st T20I: Twitterati Reacts After Veteran Dinesh Karthik Provides 'Finishing Touch' to India's Innings

Dinesh Karthik turned back the clock to provide a finishing touch to the Indian innings in the second T20I against South Africa. Karthik scored unbeaten 30 runs off 21 balls to take India to 148/6 in 20 overs. The veteran wicketkeeper batter came out to bat at a tricky stage when India were losing wickets at regular intervals. Shreyas Iyer was dismissed by Dwaine Pretorius on 40 which made way for Karthik to bat but it was not a smooth ride for him.

Karthik started quite slow and was on 9 off 16 balls but he decided to shift gears in the penultimate over to smash Anrich Nortje for a couple of boundaries. He followed it up in the last over where he smacked Pretorius for a couple of sixes. Karthik scored 21 runs off the last five balls he faced. Harshal Patel (12 not out from nine balls) gave him a good company as the duo improved the Indian run-rate stitching together 36 runs from the last three overs to give them some respite

The fans on Twitter were elated after veteran Karthik displayed his class in the Indian colours once again.

Dinesh Karthik tonight: First 16 balls – 9 runs. Last 5 balls – 21 runs. – DK The Finisher takes India to 148. pic.twitter.com/Vaxp9zLpbZ — Being Haris (@being_haris27) June 12, 2022

Last 5 balls faced by #DineshKarthik

4,4,6,6,1 pic.twitter.com/KpV0TfYDlY — Chaitanya ˢˢ ᵀʰᵃᵐᵃⁿ (@chaitutarak9999) June 12, 2022



Karthik returned to the Indian colours after almost three years after he displayed imperious form in the recently concluded Indian Premier League. The 37-year-old scored 330 runs at a strike rate of 183.33. In the first match, Karthik didn’t get many balls to showcase his talent as he remained unbeaten on 1 facing 2 deliveries.

Put into bat on a challenging track, the Indian batters struggled barring a small 45-run second-wicket partnership between Kishan and Shreyas Iyer. Opening the bowling, Kagiso Rabada set the tone early on, giving a breakthrough straightway in his first over.

He brilliantly set up Ruturaj Gaikwad (1) with a barrage of short balls before mixing up a fuller one to cleverly deceive the opener en route to a miserly spell 4-0-15-1 that included 13 dot balls.

Iyer (40) was the top-scorer for India while Kishan provided some early sparks (21-ball 34) but the hosts lost the momentum in the middle-overs on a two-paced track.

Anrich Nortje was the pick of the bowlers for the Proteas with two scalps under his kitty.

