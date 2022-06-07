IND vs SA: Venkatesh Iyer, Potential Successor to Hardik Pandya Last Year, Will be Under the Watch

The upcoming T20 against South Africa series has huge significance for all 18 players named in the squad, but even more so for those who forced themselves into the reckoning for the T20 World Cup on the back of strong performances in the recently-concluded IPL.

The World Cup is a few months away, but slots in the squad are likely to be filled up rapidly so that players can start jelling with each other well in advance of flying to Australia for the mega tournament. Apart from the 5 against South Africa, there aren’t too many other matches for selectors to assess players. But every opportunity to play is also a test, so players and only the best will survive.

In this context, the IPL, though only a domestic tournament, was a big help for selectors to track form, and a clutch of players made the cut for the series against South Africa on the basis of their performances in the league. It is up to these players now to consolidate their positions in the squad. The need to meet the expectations of selectors/coach/captain will obviously bring its own pressures.

The likes of K L Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Harshal Patel may not to be under severe scrutiny. Their performances in the past couple of years gives them a buffer against a temporary dip in form, or loss of luck as so often happens in sport. However, this may not hold true for most others in the squad.

Among these are some players who failed to make big impact in the IPL. Like Venkatesh Iyer, who was a big hit in the previous IPL season with bat and ball and touted as possible successor to Hardik Pandya who was then struggling with fitness issues. Ishan Kishan is another. Seen as an alternative to Rishabh Pant for his place as wicket-keeper batsman in the team. Not considered a rival to Pant any longer, after a sluggish start this season, Kishan finished strongly to retain his place in the squad. But will be under watch.

In contrast to his IPL failures this season, there are some surprise success stories of players who have forced themselves back into the India squad. Notably stalwarts Hardik Pandya and Dinesh Karthik. Both were considered India rejects (though Pandya was part of the WC team last season) and had they not made the impact they did in IPL 2022 , both would be twiddling their fingers elsewhere instead of playing against South Africa.

Among the remaining, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav and Ravi Bishnoi have all been part of the India T20 squad last season. After India’s disastrous performance in the ’T20 World Cup in UAE– they should thank their stars that the selectors still saw so much merit in their IPL performances as to retain them.

Along with these experienced players are two promising young fast bowlers Umran Malik and Arshdeep Singh. Of contrasting styles, these two got their first opportunity to represent the country and their progress will be followed with deep interest. Since there are five matches, it is reasonable to assume that all 18 members of the squad will be played in the series. However, since it is a bilateral contest, it is not a free ride for anyone. Matches have to be won, so nobody’s place is guaranteed.

Pandya’s return to form gives the side a fast bowling all-rounder that India has missed all the while he was injured. Karthik appears to have got a second wind and his aggressive finishing gives the team added edge. But both will also have to build on their performances in the IPL to become certainties for the World Cup.

The South African side is loaded with talent, with quite a few of them having sufficient experience of Indian conditions from playing in the IPL, so it won’t be an easy contest for India. Every match will be a stiff test for all players to help India win the series and in the process impress chief coach Rahul Dravid, captain Rohit Sharma and the selectors that they are worthy of being part of India’s T20 World Cup campaign in later this year.

Remember also that stalwarts Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (even if he was desperately short of runs in the IPL), Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, and Mohamed Shami are all rested for the series against SA as well as Surya Yadav (injured), will be difficult to ignore for the World Cup. So the number of places open in the squad gets restricted further. This reduces the margin of error not just for those selected for the SA series on the basis of their IPL showing, but for everyone in the squad.

With not too many T20 internationals remaining before the WC squad is picked, these players will have to show intensity, strong competitive urge, and the stomach to take on challenges from within and outside to win favour.

