IND vs SA: Virat Kohli Completes Unique Century In Cape Town Test | WATCH

India captain Virat Kohli completed a unique century as he helped India break a stiff stand between Keegan Peterson and Temba Bavuma which threatened to take the game away from India. Kohli dived to his left and plucked the ball from thin air to become only the sixth cricketer (non wicket keeper) to take 100 or more catches for India in Test cricket. Here’s a complete list:

Most catches by Indian fielders in Tests:209 - Rahul Dravid135 - VVS Laxman115 - Sachin Tendulkar108 - Sunil Gavaskar105 - Mohammad Azharuddin100* - Virat Kohli99* - Ajinkya Rahane#SAvIND — CricTracker (@Cricketracker) January 12, 2022

Earlier Kohli had led India with the bat scoring 79 on day 1 at Cape Town which saw some of his teammates failing to deliver. During the South Africa innings, India’s slip fielding was at its very best as Kohli dived and took a number of catches. Apart from the one mentioned above, he plucked two catches in the South African first innings so far. He was earlier involved in the dismissal of Rassie van der Dussen, who edged Umesh Yadav’s delivery that flew straight into Kohli’s pockets at slips.

Keegan Petersen was waging a lone battle with an unbeaten 70 as India bounced back to reduce South Africa to 176/7 at tea on Day 2 of the third Test in Cape Town. The hosts still trail India by 47 runs with three wickets remaining.

When the session resumed, the pair of Petersen and Rassie van der Dussen took the South African innings forward before Umesh Yadav provided the much needed breakthrough to break their partnership on 67. Umesh struck to remove Van der Dussen on 21.

However, Temba Bavuma then joined hands with Petersen who had already completed his half-century. The pair added 47 runs for the fifth wicket with the hosts looking control when Mohammed Shami struck twice in the space of three deliveries to dent their progress.

