IND vs SA: 'Virat Kohli Has Had That Issue With The Ball Coming Back In' - Ajit Agarkar

Former India pacer Ajit Agarkar has analyzed skipper Virat Kohli’s dismissal on day 1 of the Boxing Day Test against South Africa in SuperSport Park, Centurion. Kohli, who came out to bat at number 4, was dismissed by Lungi Ngidi on 35. The Indian Test skipper looked very solid with his approach during his stay in the middle till the 94th ball he faced when Ngidi forced him to edge the ball to the slip where Wiaan Mulder took a comfortable catch.

Kohli looked in good control and went on to stitch an 82-run partnership with his deputy KL Rahul for the third wicket. But once again, a poor shot ended his well-controlled innings.

Agarkar analyzed Kohli’s issue with the bat coming back in which has caused a lot of problems for him in the recent past.

“I think he [Virat] has had that issue with the ball coming back in. Generally, he had gotten over it. Again, Ngidi bowled everything into the batter, unlike his first spell where he tried to take the ball away. He looked a lot more dangerous and you’ve got to give a lot of credit to the bowler or the captain who got that field in place,” Ajit Agarkar said on Star Sports.

Ngidi lured Kohli into chasing at a wide delivery that he only managed to edge into the hands of a fielder in the slip cordon as his wait for the 71st international century continues.

Former South Africa pacer Morne Morkel also talked about Kohli’s dismissal and said that the Indian captain was looking dangerous and Ngidi provided an important breakthrough for the hosts.

“There’s going to be bounce outside the off-stump; it’s a patient game. Lungi Ngidi dragged him wider, dragged him wider, and Virat with that sort of intent and looking to score went after the ball and South Africa picked up that main wicket. He was looking dangerous. The way he had body language at the crease for me was very impressive… It was an important breakthrough for South Africa,” said Morne Morkel.

