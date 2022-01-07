IND vs SA: Virat Kohli is Feeling Better, Should be Fine - KL Rahul on India Test Captain's Availability For 3rd Test

Team India stand-in skipper for second Test KL Rahul has provided an update on Virat Kohli’s fitness after Johannesburg defeat. India suffered a 7-wicket defeat in the second Test as Dean Elgar led the Proteas from the front to level series 1-1. Kohli missed the Johannesburg clash due to an upper back spasm.

Rahul said that Kohli has been batting in the nets session and feels he should be fine by the third Test match in Cape Town.

“Virat is feeling better already, been in the nets the last couple of days fielding and running around and I think he should be fine," Rahul said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Head coach Rahul Dravid too provided an update on Kohli’s fitness at the media interaction.

“He is looking good and having knock at nets. Couple of sessions in Cape Town, he will be good to go," said the coach.

The Johannesburg Test was supposed to be Kohli’s 99th in the format, making the Cape Town match his 100th. According to India’s schedule, if all goes well, then Kohli might play his 100th Test at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, where the first Test against Sri Lanka is scheduled from February 25.

The flamboyant opener also gave a fitness update on pacer Mohammed Siraj who sustained a hamstring injury during the second Test. Rahul said that it will be tough for Siraj to come back immediately after a hamstring injury.

“With Siraj, we need to monitor him in the nets. It’s tough to come back immediately from a hamstring issue, but we do have a good bench strength in the form of Umesh and Ishant. We expected this when we came here, every Test will be competitive and challenging, we’ll be more hungrier after this disappointing loss," said Rahul.

Meanwhile on Day 4, with South Africa chasing 240 on a tricky surface, India were favourites but the hosts put up a memorable batting performance to record a comfortable win.

Rahul said India’s below-par first innings score of 202 made a lot of difference in the outcome of the game.

“We all felt we could do something special, 122 (on day four) wasn’t going to be that easy to get, the pitch was up and down, but like I said, the South African batsmen were really determined and got the job done. If I have to be really harsh, after winning the toss we could have put 60-70 runs more," he said.

