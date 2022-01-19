CricketNext

IND vs SA: Virat Kohli Overtakes Sachin Tendulkar To Become Highest Run Scorer for India in Away ODIs
1-MIN READ

IND vs SA: Virat Kohli Overtakes Sachin Tendulkar To Become Highest Run Scorer for India in Away ODIs

Virat Kohli was recently removed as India ODI captain. (BCCI Photo)

Virat Kohli was recently removed as India ODI captain. (BCCI Photo)

Kohli had earlier stepped down from the position of Test captaincy, but his fans are looking forward to Kohli the batter who has a number of records in the fray in the ongoing series.

Cricketnext Staff

Virat Kohli might have stepped down from India captaincy, but when it comes to making news, he is still acing that art by a mile. Kohli has now become the highest run-getter for India in Away ODIs. He needed just nine runs when he walked out to bat against South Africa in Paarl and knocked off the required runs with ease. He overcame Sachin Tendulkar in the run tally. Tendulkar had 5065 runs in 147 innings, but Kohli overcame him in just 104 innings with a far more better average of 58 to Tendulkar’s 37. He is followed by former India captain MS Dhoni (4520 runs in 124 inns), Rahul Dravid (3998 runs in 110 inns) and Sourav Ganguly (3468 runs in 105 inns).

Also Read | IND vs SA 1st ODI: Centurions Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma Guide South Africa to 296/4

PlayerSpanMatchesInnsNORunsHighestAvgBFSR100500
Virat Kohli2008-2022108104175066160*58.22556391.0620235
Sachin Tendulkar1989-2012147146105065163*37.24619781.7312248
MS Dhoni2004-2019145124354520101*50.78538283.981373
Rahul Dravid1996-2011117110153998123*42.08573669.702374
Sourav Ganguly1996-20071009843468135*36.89483471.746238
These stats doesn’t include the runs scored in neutral venues; also it doesn’t just include the bilateral series. Meanwhile Kohli has scored 1287 runs against South Africa and is currently the eighth highest run-getter against them in ODIs. He has four hundreds and six fifties in just 27 matches, with an astounding average of 64.35. If he scores 27 more runs, he will surpass Team India’s current head coach Rahul Dravid and BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, who had 1309 and 1313 runs, respectively. Sachin Tendulkar tops the list with 2001 runs, followed by Ricky Ponting, the former Australian captain, with 1879 runs.

Also Read | Virat Kohli Can Focus on His Family And Batting After Relinquishing Captaincy: Dale Steyn

Kohli had earlier stepped down from the position of Test captaincy, but his fans are looking forward to Kohli the batter who has a number of records in the fray in the ongoing series. Kohli also ranks third among cricketers with most international century. It must be mentioned that his last century came back in 2019 against Bangladesh.

Cricketnext Staff

A team of reporters, writers and editors brings you news, analyses, features, live scores, results, stats and everything that’s cricket from all over ...Read More

first published:January 19, 2022, 19:31 IST