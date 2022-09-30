IND vs SA: Virat Kohli Reveals Most Underrated Part of His Fitness Routine

Former India skipper Virat Kohli has revealed the most underrated aspect of his fitness routine. Kohli, who is arguably one of the fittest cricketers in world cricket at the moment, often shares glimpses of his fitness regime on social media. The former India skipper didn’t take his fitness lightly as he was the one who brought the fitness revolution to Indian cricket after taking over the captaincy charge from MS Dhoni.

“The most underrated and important part of my fitness routine now. Foam rolling and trigger point release. Absolute game changer,” Kohli wrote, sharing a photo of his workout session on Instagram.

Kohli recently took a short break from cricket which did wonders for him as he returned to the form in the Asia Cup 2022 and smashed his maiden T20I century. In the Super 4 match against Afghanistan, Kohli ended his century drought and smashed his 71st international ton to silence his critics.

The batting maverick carried forwards his tremendous form in Australia series as he scored a match-winning fifty in the third T20I against the current T20 World Champions as India clinched the series 2-1.

In an exclusive conversation with News18 CricketNext, former English spinner Graeme Swann also talked about how the form of India’s Virat Kohli impacts the TV ratings as he wants the batting maverick, who recently returned to form, to do well with the bat in the upcoming T20 World Cup.



“India need Virat Kohli to fire. I’ve worked for the TV side and I know there is a desperate need for Virat Kohli to do well as it was with MS Dhoni. If those guys don’t do well TV ratings go down and people get disillusioned. I want Virat Kohli to do well, when I used to play against India, I never minded Virat Kohli’s batting. I liked watching him bat up close, trust me if you think you think he looks good while batting from the stands and on TV, you should stand at a backward point or cover, it’s gorgeous to watch him bat,” Swann added.

