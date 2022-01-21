IND vs SA: Virat Kohli Shares This Unwanted Record With Suresh Raina, Virender Sehwag After Rare ODI Duck

Former India skipper Virat Kohli was out for a five ball duck against South Africa in the second ODI. Which made sure that he joins the likes of Suresh Raina and Virender Sehwag to account for the highest number of ducks for India in ODI cricket. This was his 14th nought in the format and he overtook Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid who had 13 zeros each in the 50-over format. Earlier in first ODI, Kohli looked in good touch as he scored a fifty. But once he departed, India lost the plot and that left Kohli rethinking his strategy. It must be mentioned that he was playing his first game as a pure batter since 2016; surely, it wasn’t a bad start at all. Meanwhile on Friday, he he wasn’t that lucky as he holed out to the fielder of Keshav Maharaj. The ball was pitched up outside off, Kohli jumped on the length and went for the drive but handed the easiest of catches to Bavuma at cover, who barely had to move to grab that.

It must be mentioned that he is yet to score an international century in last two years which came back in 2019. Earlier KL Rahul had won the toss and opted to bat first in a game where the three-match series was on the line. India skipper KL Rahul won the toss and opted to bat against South Africa in the second ODI at the Boland Park here on Friday. India are fielding the same playing XI from the first ODI which they lost by 31 runs. For South Africa, pacer Sisanda Magala comes in place of bowling all-rounder Marco Jansen. South Africa are leading the three-match series 1-0.

The Teams: India: KL Rahul (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal. South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (w), Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Sisanda Magala, Tabraiz Shamsi.

