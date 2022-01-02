IND vs SA: Virat Kohli Will Speak to Media Before His 100th Test in Cape Town, Says Rahul Dravid

Team India head coach Rahul Dravid has rubbished the rumours about Virat Kohli avoiding the press conference in the ongoing South Africa tour. Kohli had an explosive press conference prior to leaving for the Test series, but after reaching South Africa, the Indian Test captain has maintained a distance from the media. However, Dravid, on Sunday, put a rest on all the speculations and said the 33-year old has been held back from attending media interactions as he will address them ahead of his 100th Test in Cape Town.

Ahead of the second Test match at Wanderers, Johannesburg, Dravid was asked about any major reason behind Kohli’s absence from the press interactions.

“Nothing like that," Dravid replied.

“I was told Virat is just being held back from press conferences for now because he has his 100th Test coming up in Cape Town. If he addresses the press then, it can be a big event. The reporters can ask him questions about his 100th Test then. You can celebrate with him then. As far as I know, there is no other reason he is not here," he said.

Dravid pointed that the Indian Test captain is very involved in the game and he did interviews during the Toss and post-match presentation but he will surely speak to the media before his 100th Test.

“It’s not like he has not been speaking. He is very involved in the game, and in between the games… he has interviews during the Test, toss and all that. He will speak to the media before his 100th Test," Dravid added.

The 48-year-old further hailed Kohli’s leadership abilities and said he has been in keeping the team’s morale high since its arrival in South Africa.

“I know there has been a lot of noise around other issues even leading into this particular Test match. But keeping the morale of the group high is not really difficult because it has been led by the skipper himself. Virat has been absolutely phenomenal over the last 20 days that we have been here with the way he has trained and connected with the group," he added.

