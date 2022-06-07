IND vs SA: 'We Also Got Guys Who Can Bowl 150 KMPH'-Temba Bavuma

Growing up in South Africa, skipper Temba Bavuma must have faced pace bowlers at will. But even then, he acknowledges that facing Umran Malik at 150 KMPH is something that even he won’t welcome. All set to take on India in the five-match T20I series which begins on June 9 in New Delhi, Bavuma is certainly wary of India’s weapon of choice. Not only he acknowledges the likes of Malik, he also credits IPL for helping Indian team dig up so many talented fast bowlers before confessing “no batter likes to face ball at 150 kmph.”

“We also got guys who can bowl 150 kmph. So we have that weaponry in our arsenal. But Umran Malik is a special talent for Team India and I hope that he could emulate his IPL performance in international cricket,” said Bavuma.

Umran Malik’s breakaway pace took the cricketing world by storm as he went on to take 22 wickets this season. Known to bowl 145 plus consistently, Malik even bowled 157 KMPH this season before it was overtaken by Gujarat Titans’ Lockie Ferguson. Now Malik is gearing up for South Africa and Bavuma acknowledged this ‘exciting talent.’

“Umran Malik is an exciting pace bowling prospect for the Indian team. IPL has been great for the Indian team as they are able to unearth all these fast bowling options,” Bavuma said ahead of his side’s departure to India. I think in South Africa we grow up facing fast bowlers but I don’t think no batter likes to face ball at 150 kmph. But you prepare as well as you can,” the South Africa skipper said.

Bavuma said that unlike India they don’t have the luxury to rest players. It must be mentioned that India are resting their big stars like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja.

“We don’t have the luxury to rest players. India may be resting a few players but the guys who are playing are also in good form and are great players. The important thing is to prepare for the World Cup.”

“The guys need to be in a competitive space. And India series will be an important part of the competitive process,” Bavuma further added.

