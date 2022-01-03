IND vs SA: Will India go for the Jugular at the Wanderers?

It’s not often that India are 1-0 up on a tough overseas assignment such as South Africa.

It is rare that, when India are 1-0 up, they are well-positioned to deliver the knockout blow and seal a three-Test series before the final one has come along.

One of Virat Kohli’s great strengths has been his belief. Kohli’s ability to back himself, and the playing eleven he has chosen, to the exclusion of all else, has ensured that India has been able to push through some tricky situations and win some Test matches when they had no business doing so.

At the Wanderers in Johannesburg, another aspect of Kohli’s leadership will be valuable: going for the jugular.

India were aided and abetted by several factors in the first Test, where they breached the Centurion fortress.

Kohli won an important toss and his batsmen responded in fine style, getting to 272 for 3 at the end of the first day.

South Africa’s fast bowlers were decidedly undercooked, and this was not entirely surprising given how little long-form cricket they had played in the lead up to the Test.

The Centurion match was South Africa’s first in the new World Test Championship cycle and in contrast, it was India’s seventh.

But that advantage will not be in play when the second Test begins.

The likes of Lungi Ngidi — who picked up 8 for 108 — and Kagiso Rabada, improved rapidly as they got overs under the belt and the first Test wore on.

Marco Jansen, making his debut, was nervous, but he too finished strongly.

And, South Africa will certainly draft in Duanne Olivier, who could not figure in the first Test as he had only recently recovered from a bout of Covid. Olivier has 24 wickets from his last three first class matches at an average of only 11.25.

This all adds up to South Africa being more up for the fight.

And a fight it will be.

Remember, India have never lost at the Wanderers, winning twice and drawing thrice. Exactly why this ground inspired India, even their coach, Rahul Dravid, could not say. And he scored his first century on this ground and made 86 in the second innings in a Test India might have won if the rain had not intervened.

“It’s a tough one. We’ve done well right from the time, I guess, even when I’ve played here. For some reason, the boys have always enjoyed playing at the Wanderers. While, I think, at the Wanderers, it’s a quicker pitch, but maybe the bounce is not maybe as much as, say, has been in the past in Centurion, but it’s just a strange one,” said Dravid.

“Maybe it’s the familiarity with the city, the ground. For some reason, we’ve always done well. It’s hard to figure out why and I hope we can continue that now as well.”

India cannot expect to turn up and win, whatever history says, and fortunately, this is something the players are keenly aware of.

Almost as soon as the first Test win was secured, several players mentioned to Dravid that being up 1-0 was a double-edged sword.

“The boys themselves have mentioned to me that, in the past, when they’ve gone 1-0 up, they haven’t responded as well as they would have liked in the next one. I think it’s nice if those conversations start from the boys because it becomes easy from a coaching perspective,” said Dravid. “It’s in the front and centre of their mind that they want to respond well and they don’t want to have those highs and lows that have happened in the past.”

India have several paths they can go down when it comes to selection.

The simplest would be to keep the same eleven that won the first Test.

A simple tweak, if Kohli wants to continue with five specialist bowlers, is to bring in the extra pace of Umesh Yadav or the added height of Ishant Sharma in place of Shardul Thakur.

A more radical move would be to retrace steps a touch, bolstering the batting and keeping four quick bowlers in play by getting Hanuma Vihari to replace R Ashwin.

If this happens, it would represent a dramatic shift in thinking for Kohli.

In the past, when he has made major changes, either after winning a match or losing one, it has always to be more attacking. To that end, this would be a defensive move, shoring up the batting and taking one genuine wicket-taking option out of the mix.

This Indian team knows what they want to do, how they want to do it, and with which combination they give themselves the best chance to do it.

And Kohli is the one heading up this certainty.

