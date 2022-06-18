IND vs SA: Zaheer Khan Reveals Hardik Pandya's Ideal Batting Position; Also Explains Why Rahul Dravid Will be Very Happy

While all the post-match coverage was focused on Dinesh Karthik, there was one man whose name largely went missing, although he usually remains in the headlines most of the time. Thanks to his flamboyant personality, Hardik Pandya remains someone you can’t ignore. But not on Friday as he got overshadowed with the kind of innings Dinesh Karthik played. Nonetheless, fans know that it was Pandya who played himself in and gave DK the room to maneuver. He smashed 46 off 31 deliveries and was able to connect the ball while most of his peers struggled.

Speaking about Pandya, former India bowler Zaheer Khan, who had seen him up and close at Mumbai Indians, said that number four should be Pandya’s ‘ideal position to bat.’

“He would like to be number four ideally. He does understand what the team requires and how he should mold his game. If you lose early wickets, at number five….that’s the situation he thrives upon. Since this IPL, it is very visible that he is enjoying such a challenge. He is not looking rushed. So that’s the beauty of his batting at the moment. And that’s the part I am enjoying. As a batter, if you feel that ‘I am in control and I can change the gears any time I require’, that’s when you get that confidence,” Zaheer told Cricbuzz.

He added that Pandya’s ability to bat up the order and then bowl with the new ball provides India the perfect balance which will lead to Rahul Dravid being very happy.

“When you lose early wickets as a team, you need a temperament like that. Someone who is assured of his ability, but also absorbs pressure which means slowing down. So, if he can maintain this form and bowl, then that’s the best thing for maintaining team’s balance. So. Rahul Dravid will be very happy and the Indian team management will be very happy.”

“The balance they look to achieve becomes very easy to achieve when he(Pandya) is in this kind of form.”

