IND vs SCO, T20 World Cup: Can Team India Double Up The Celebration by Defeating Scotland on Virat Kohli’s Birthday?

All eyes will be on birthday boy Virat Kohli when India square off against Scotland in a Super 12 tie at the T20 World Cup 2021 in Dubai. The Indian captain turned 33 on Friday and the fans would love to see the Men in Blue clinching another big win in the fight for a ticket to the semi-final. If Team India can manage to continue the momentum gained in the last encounter against Afghanistan, it would surely be one of the best birthdays for Kohli.

Hardly it has been witnessed that the Indian captain or the team is playing a game on his birthday. Back in 2015, India won a Test match against the Proteas that had begun on November 5 in Mohali. Though Kohli got out cheaply on his 27th birth anniversary, the team went on to win the game by a massive margin of 108 runs in the next two days.

India had won the toss and opted to bat against Hashim Amla led South Africa. The hosts went off to a wobbly start but opener Murali Vijay’s gritty 75 helped the team post 201 in the first innings. India then bundled out the visitors for 184 as Ravichandran Ashwin bagged a 5-wicket haul.

In the second innings, Vijay struck again with a 105-ball 47 while Cheteshwar Pujara slammed 77 off 153 as Kohli & Co set a 218-run target for the hosts. In reply, the visitors stuttered as Ravindra Jadeja picked up 5 while Ashwin followed with 3 wickets. South Africa were bowled out for 109 and India won by 108 runs.

Six years down the line, Team India is set to play a crucial game on their Kohli’s birthday. Scotland are yet to register a win in the Super 12 round while the Men in Blue cannot afford a loss at this stage.

Since the ongoing T20 World Cup is Kohli’s final assignment as the T20 captain, his teammates will root for a remarkable so that they can celebrate not just one but two occasions after returning to their team hotel on Friday night.

