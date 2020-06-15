Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Jul, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Lord's

30 Jul, 202015:30 IST

IND vs SIG Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Stockholm Indiska CC vs Sigtuna CC - Playing XI, Best Picks, Cricket Fantasy Tips

IND vs SIG Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / IND Dream11 Team / Indiska CC Dream11 Team / SIG Dream11 Team / Sigtuna CC Dream11 Team / Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

Cricketnext Staff |June 15, 2020, 12:01 PM IST
IND vs SIG Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Stockholm Indiska CC vs Sigtuna CC - Playing XI, Best Picks, Cricket Fantasy Tips

IND vs SIG Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Stockholm | Indiska CC Boasting several experienced players, the Indiska team will be looking to hit the ground running in the opening match of the tournament. From June 15-19, the Dream11 European Cricket Series Stockholm provides an opportunity for seven Swedish teams within the Stockholm area to showcase their skills. Numerous talented Swedish internationals will be chomping at the bit to show the cricket-starved watching world what cricket in Sweden is all about. Each week will consist of four T10 matches every day, Monday to Friday, with 20 matches in total. Group stage and Shield Final matches will run from Monday to Thursday, climaxing with the Semi Finals, Bronze Final and Final on the Friday.

IND vs SIG ECS T10 Stockholm Live Streaming Details

Live-action via the European Cricket Network – www.ecn.cricket

IND vs SIG ECS T10 Stockholm Match Details

June 15 – 5:30pm IST from the Märsta Cricket Club ground in the city of Stockholm, Sweden

IND vs SIG ECS T10 Stockholm My Dream11 Team

IND vs SIG Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Bhargav Kumar

IND vs SIG Dream11 Team Batsmen: Dipanjan Dey, Ataullah Safi (VICE CAPTAIN), Shahzaib Hassan

IND vs SIG Dream11 Team All-rounders: Imran Khan (CAPTAIN), Lalljeet Maan, Muhammad-Abdul Rehman, Sohaib Atif

IND vs SIG Dream11 Team Bowlers: Sachin Sharma, Nirmal Iyer, Arshpreet Singh

IND vs SIG Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs

Indiska CC: Dipanjan Dey, Arijit Ghosh, Suhas Murali, Imran Khan, Abhishek Kaul, Sachin Hiremath, Amandeep Singh, Bhargav Kumar (WK), Lalljeet Maan, Sachin Sharma, Nirmal Iyer

Sigtuna CC: Ataullah Safi, Muhammad-Saad Nawaz, Shahzaib Hassan, Raja-Azhar Mahmood (wk), Muhammad-Abdul Rehman, Sohaib Atif, Zulfiqar Kiyani, Osama Saleem, Arshpreet Singh, Adnan Raza, Qurban Ali

dream11Dream11 teamECS T10 StockholmECS T10 Stockholm live scoreECS T10 Stockholm live streamingECS T10 Stockholm scorecardFantasy TipsIND vs SIGIND vs SIG dream11IND vs SIG dream11 predictionIND vs SIG dream11 teamIND vs SIG dream11 top picksIND vs SIG live scoreIND vs SIG Scorecard

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

PAK v ENG
Lord's All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more