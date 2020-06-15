IND vs SIG Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Stockholm | Indiska CC Boasting several experienced players, the Indiska team will be looking to hit the ground running in the opening match of the tournament. From June 15-19, the Dream11 European Cricket Series Stockholm provides an opportunity for seven Swedish teams within the Stockholm area to showcase their skills. Numerous talented Swedish internationals will be chomping at the bit to show the cricket-starved watching world what cricket in Sweden is all about. Each week will consist of four T10 matches every day, Monday to Friday, with 20 matches in total. Group stage and Shield Final matches will run from Monday to Thursday, climaxing with the Semi Finals, Bronze Final and Final on the Friday.
IND vs SIG ECS T10 Stockholm Live Streaming Details
Live-action via the European Cricket Network – www.ecn.cricket
IND vs SIG ECS T10 Stockholm Match Details
June 15 – 5:30pm IST from the Märsta Cricket Club ground in the city of Stockholm, Sweden
IND vs SIG ECS T10 Stockholm My Dream11 Team
IND vs SIG Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Bhargav Kumar
IND vs SIG Dream11 Team Batsmen: Dipanjan Dey, Ataullah Safi (VICE CAPTAIN), Shahzaib Hassan
IND vs SIG Dream11 Team All-rounders: Imran Khan (CAPTAIN), Lalljeet Maan, Muhammad-Abdul Rehman, Sohaib Atif
IND vs SIG Dream11 Team Bowlers: Sachin Sharma, Nirmal Iyer, Arshpreet Singh
IND vs SIG Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs
Indiska CC: Dipanjan Dey, Arijit Ghosh, Suhas Murali, Imran Khan, Abhishek Kaul, Sachin Hiremath, Amandeep Singh, Bhargav Kumar (WK), Lalljeet Maan, Sachin Sharma, Nirmal Iyer
Sigtuna CC: Ataullah Safi, Muhammad-Saad Nawaz, Shahzaib Hassan, Raja-Azhar Mahmood (wk), Muhammad-Abdul Rehman, Sohaib Atif, Zulfiqar Kiyani, Osama Saleem, Arshpreet Singh, Adnan Raza, Qurban Ali
IND vs SIG Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Stockholm Indiska CC vs Sigtuna CC - Playing XI, Best Picks, Cricket Fantasy Tips
