IND vs SL 1st T20I: Dasun Shanaka Elects to Bowl Against India; Arshdeep Singh Fails to Recover From Illness

Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka won the toss and elected to bowl against India in the first T20I at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. In the first match of 2023, India gave debut caps to Shubman Gill and Shivam Mavi for the series opener against Sri Lanka. Gill, who has already been part of India’s Test and ODI set-up for the past couple of years, waited for his opportunity in the T20I side and it ended on Tuesday when Suryakumar Yadav handed him the cap.

It is also Hardik Pandya’s first captaincy challenge at home. The BCCI has not yet announced him as the permanent T20I captain but there are high chances of India adopting the split captaincy soon.

Mavi got a chance in the XI as left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh failed to recover from his illness.

“Note - Arshdeep Singh wasn’t available for selection for the 1st T20I against Sri Lanka since he has still not fully recovered from his illness. #INDvSL" the BCCI tweeted after the toss.

Meanwhile, Shanaka admitted that the dew is the key factor behind his decision to bowl first against the hosts.

Going to bowl first. Dew factor will be there later. We were doing well in T20Is except the World Cup. We are following the routines. Got the same batting line-up we had previously. Bowlers will be changed.

While Pandya said that he wanted to bat first as the team wants to test itself in difficult situations.

“Always been excited to play for the country, but obviously leading now makes it more special. Excited to see how this new bunch of guys express themselves. We were going to bat first. Yes this is a chasing ground but we want to put ourselves in more difficult situations generally in bilaterals. Anyone who comes here we will make sure we’ll give them the confidence. Two debutants today - Gill and Mavi. Arshdeep was not available," Pandya said.

India Playing XI: Ishan Kishan (w), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya(c), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Shivam Mavi, Umran Malik, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Sri Lanka Playing XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka.

