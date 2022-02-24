IND vs SL, 1st T20I, Lucknow: Rohit Sharma Highest T20I Run Getter, Goes Past Virat Kohli

India captain Rohit Sharma became the top run-scorer in T20I cricket during the first T20I match between India and Sri Lanka. As of writing this report, Rohit Sharma is unbeaten at 41 off just 28 balls with his run tally going past the likes of New Zealand’s Martin Guptill and his colleague Virat Kohli. Rohit has 3301 runs to his name, and he is just ahead of Guptill (3299) and Kohli (3296).

Earlier Rohit had to bat first after he lost the toss to Sri Lanka. They started it very slowly before Ishan Kishan picked up the pace. As of writing this report, India had gone past 100 runs. Like of Kishan had it difficult to get going against West Indies at Eden Gardens where the ball was just not coming to the bat, but today he had it easy with no movement available at the pitch. He got going and never looked back.

India Make Six Changes; Gaikwad Injured

Talented opening batter Ruturaj Gaikwad has been ruled out of the first T20 International against Sri Lanka owing to a wrist injury sustained during practice session.

Ruturaj played in the last T20I against West Indies where he got out cheaply.

“Ruturaj Gaikwad complained of pain in his right wrist, which is affecting his batting. He was unavailable for selection for the first T20I. The BCCI Medical Team is examining him," BCCI stated in a media release.

Suryakumar Yadav and Deepak Chahar are already out of the series with a fractured wrist and hamstring injury respectively.

India Win Toss, Bowl First

Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka won the toss and elected to field in the first T20I of the three-match series against India here on Thursday.

India made as many as six changes to the playing XI that last played against West Indies with Deepak Hooda being handed his maiden T20I cap.

Premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who was rested for white-ball series against West Indies, and allrounder Ravindra Jadeja, who was recovering from an injury in the last two months, made a comeback as did Sanju Samson.

Yuzvendra Chahal and Bhuvneshwar Kumar also found a place in the playing XI.

Opener Ruturaj Gaikwad, however, missed out after suffering a wrist injury.

For Sri Lanka, Dinesh Chandimal came in for Kusal Mendis, while Jeffrey Vandersay replaced Maheesh Theekshana.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Deepak Hooda, Ravindra Jadeja, Venkatesh Iyer, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Charith Asalanka, Dinesh Chandimal(w), Janith Liyanage, Dasun Shanaka(c), Chamika Karunaratne, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara.

