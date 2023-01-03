IND vs SL 2023: Mumbai Weather Forecast And Pitch Report For The 1st T20I

India will usher in a new era of white-ball cricket when they take on Sri Lanka in the three-match T20I series under Hardik Pandya. While Pandya had led India during the New Zealand tour as well, this will be his first assignment as a full-time T20 captain. Moreover, India’s regular top-3 of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul will not be playing the T20I series.

Despite success in bilateral series, there has been intense scrutiny of India’s title drought in ICC tournaments. With a ODI World Cup at home this October and November, BCCI will be looking at the likes of Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson very carefully. This series is a golden opportunity for these youngsters to make their case for a spot in the ODI side. Questions have been raised around the lack of intent in India’s batting in T20 cricket. Therefore, Hardik will want his team to adopt a fearless style of play and register a comprehensive win in the series opener. Sri Lanka are reigning Asian champions and will be aiming to put up a tough challenge in this blockbuster series.

Ahead of the T20I match between India and Sri Lanka, here is all you need to know:

IND vs SL Weather Report

The match will begin at 7:00 pm IST. According to weather reports, there is no chance of rain interrupting the match. The conditions are ideal for cricket and there should be no precipitation throughout the day. However, it will be quite humid as reports put the humidity levels over 60% in the evening.

IND vs SL Pitch Report

The short boundaries at Wankhede and batting-friendly nature of the pitch should ensure a high-scoring match. Moreover, batting second is preferred on this track due to the presence of due. The captain winning the toss will look to bowl first. Big hitters like Ishan Kishan and Kusal Mendis will enjoy batting at Wankhede.

IND vs SL Probable XIs

India: Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya (c), Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Avishka Fernando, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Dilshan Madushanka

